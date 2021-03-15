Joe Biden Sidesteps Calls for Andrew Cuomo’s Resignation: ‘Investigation Is Underway’

President Joe Biden declined to comment on whether he thinks Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign, after six women have accused the New York official of sexual misconduct in recent weeks.



"I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us," Biden, 78, told reporters while returning to the White House on Sunday, following a weekend trip to Delaware.



A growing chorus of lawmakers have called for Cuomo, 63, to resign in light of the recent allegations. The governor has denied wrongdoing and said Friday that those calling for him to step down are "reckless."

More than 120 state lawmakers and most of New York's congressional members joined the call for Cuomo to resign last week, according to The Associated Press.



"Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand wrote in a joint statement Friday.

"Governor Cuomo should resign," Schumer and Gillibrand, both Democrats from New York, added.

The list of lawmakers calling on Cuomo to step down includes high-profile Democrats, such as Reps. Jerry Nadler and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both of whom represent portions of New York City.

"Governor Cuomo can no longer effectively lead in the face of so many challenges," Ocasio-Cortez said in a joint statement with Rep. Jamaal Bowman.



Cuomo struck back Friday afternoon. According to The New York Times, the governor put together a last-minute press conference after more lawmakers spoke out.

The governor again denied the allegations made against him: "I did not do what has been alleged, period," Cuomo said, calling lawmakers' requests that he step down "reckless and dangerous."



New York Attorney General Letitia James is currently investigating Cuomo's workplace conduct.



A sixth woman came forward last week and said Cuomo groped her while at the governor's mansion in Albany. The woman, an aide in Cuomo's office, said the governor reached under her blouse and "began to fondle her," after he asked her to come help fix his cellphone last summer.



Cuomo denied the woman's account, first reported by The Albany Times Union, calling the newest allegation "gut-wrenching."

Five other women have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment or assault in recent weeks: four of whom either worked for him either during his tenure as governor or when he was the secretary of housing and urban development in former President Bill Clinton's administration.