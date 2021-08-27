"We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," the president said Thursday after the suicide bombing on U.S. troops and Afghans

Biden Vows Retaliation After Kabul Airport Attack and Says Evacuation Won't Be Deterred: 'We Will Hunt You'

Following a deadly bombing and gun attack by Islamic State fighters outside the airport in Afghanistan's capital on Thursday, President Joe Biden said the United States would "not forget" those who lost their lives and would "hunt" those responsible.

In a speech from the White House, Biden, 78, addressed the "evolving" situation, saying that he was "constantly being updated" as he called the Americans who died "heroes" — "Heroes who have been engaged in a dangerous, selfless mission to save the lives of others."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Officials say 13 U.S. service members and dozens of Afghans were killed in the "heinous attack" outside Kabul's airport.

Large crowds have for weeks gathered around the airport as tens of thousands of people are being evacuated amid the American military withdrawal and Taliban takeover.

Pentagon officials said Thursday that one of the two bombings was at a gate leading into the airport, likely while the attackers were being physically screened by U.S. troops providing security for the evacuations.

In his speech, President Biden lauded the service members as "part of the bravest, most capable and the most selfless military on the face of the Earth. And they were part of, simply, what I call the 'backbone of America.' They're the spine of America, the best the country has to offer."

He offered condolences from himself and his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and led a moment of silence for the victims.

Directing his message to those responsible — believed to be a branch of the Islamic State opposed to the U.S. and the Taliban — as well as "anyone who wishes America harm," the president warned:

"We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command."

"We will not be deterred by terrorists," Biden said, adding, "We will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuation. ... America will not be intimidated."

The White House subsequently said Friday morning that another 12,500 people had left the country through the airport between Thursday and Friday morning.

The U.S.-led evacuation, after initially facing widespread criticism as too slow and clumsy, expanded rapidly since mid-August, which officials have touted as an enormous logistical feat.

Kabul airport explosion Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday. | Credit: Wali Sabawoon/AP/Shutterstock

On Thursday afternoon, shortly before Biden's speech, Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. said during a press conference that the military had been bracing for an attack and was prepared for future violence — but that would not stop them from more evacuations.

McKenzie said then that a suicide bomber had struck the Abbey Gate, one of the entry points to Kabul's airport, after which Islamic State gunmen opened fire on the military and civilians.

The working assessment was the bomber, having already passed through other checkpoints en route to the airport, detonated themselves as they were being screened by American forces to enter the gate, McKenzie said.

Asked how the assailants could have made it through the layers of security, McKenzie — who is head of U.S. Central Command — said, "It was a failure somewhere."

McKenzie also confirmed the number of American troops killed during the press conference and said 15 others were wounded, along with civilians. The troops killed included 11 Marines and a Navy medic, according to the Associated Press.

The death toll was later revised to 13 service members.

It was one of the deadliest single days for American forces since the Afghanistan war, now in its final stages, began 20 years ago.

McKenzie, on Thursday, said he did not have a confirmed casualty number for the Afghans. Citing officials, the AP reported that at least 60 were killed and another 140-plus were wounded.

Afghanistan evacuations Credit: MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES via Getty

During his Thursday press conference, McKenzie also explained preventative steps that are being taken while the evacuation from the country continues.

"We continue to focus on the protection of our forces and the evacuees as the evacuation continues," he said. "Let me be clear, while we're saddened by the loss of life, both U.S. and Afghan, we'll continue to execute the mission. Our mission is to evacuate U.S. citizens, third country nationals, Special Immigrant Visa-holders, U.S. embassy staff and Afghans at risk."

"Despite this attack, we are continuing the mission ... and, as of today, we have approximately 5,000 evacuees on the ramp at [Kabul airport] awaiting airlift," McKenzie said.

"Since August the 14th we have evacuated more than 104,000 civilians from [the airport], over 66,000 by the United States and over 37,000 by our allies and partners. And that includes bringing out about 5,000 Americans," he added.

He then said that there were "probably a little more than a thousand American citizens left Afghanistan at this point."

"We are doing everything we can in concert with our Department of State partners to reach out to them and to help them leave if they want to leave," he said.

If you would like to support those in need during the upheaval in Afghanistan, consider:

* Donating to UNICEF to aid Afghans in the country or