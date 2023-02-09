Joe Biden Says Misplaced Classified Documents Resulted from Packing 'Not Done Well' by Staff

"They didn't do the kind of job that should've been done to thoroughly go through every single piece of literature," Joe Biden said of his staff on PBS NewsHour Wednesday

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 10:32 AM

President Joe Biden is speaking about why he believes classified documents made their way to his Delaware home and Washington, D.C. office.

While appearing on PBS NewsHour Wednesday, Biden, 80, sat down for an interview with Judy Woodruff, where he seemingly blamed the misplaced documents on the workers who packed up his vice presidential office.

In the chat, Biden explained that he is not going to "prejudice the investigation that is going on" and said he allowed investigators to "voluntarily" search the key locations — something Woodruff, 76, pointed out differed from former president Donald Trump's handling of classified documents.

"No one's had to threaten to do anything. [I] voluntarily opened every single aperture I have in the house, offices, everything, for them to come and look and spend hours searching my home," he said. "I invited them."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Joe Biden
Joe Biden. Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Then stating that to "the best of my knowledge, the kind of things they picked up were things from 1974 and stray papers," Biden continued, "There may be something else, I don't know."

"But one of the things that happened is, what was not done well is, as they packed up my offices to move them, they didn't do the kind of job that should've been done to thoroughly go through every single piece of literature," he added.

The president said that looking ahead, he will wait to see what the results of the investigation from officials are.

"I'll just let the investigation, you know, decide what's going on, and we'll see what happens," he said on PBS NewsHour.

RELATED VIDEO: Biden 'Surprised To Learn' Classified Obama-Era Documents Were Found in Former D.C. Office

Classified documents were found at Biden's offices and at his Delaware home in recent weeks, leading Attorney General Merrick Garland to announce the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the storage of the documents.

Under the Presidential Records Act, presidential and vice-presidential records are the property of the federal government, with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) responsible for the "custody, control and preservation" of those materials once an administration ends.

Soon after Biden's ordeal, former vice president Mike Pence became the latest current or former top U.S. official found to have classified documents at his home. The documents were discovered at Pence's Indiana house and were handed over to the FBI by one of his attorneys, the Associated Press reported.

Previously, in August 2022, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., in an explosive moment in the ongoing criminal investigation into whether the former president violated statutes related to national security by allegedly mishandling classified documents he removed from the White House at the end of his presidency.

Related Articles
John Fetterman
John Fetterman Hospitalized Overnight After Feeling Lightheaded: 'He's in Good Spirits'
White House chief of staff Ron Klain and Assistant Secretary of State Monica Medina, a power couple in the Biden administration who are going to be speaking about how they've managed to prioritize family while rising the ranks
Meet the White House Power Couple (and Parents of 3!) Who Started Out as College Sweethearts
Joe Biden giving the State of the Union Address; Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene shouts 'liar' as US President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address
Joe Biden Spars with Hecklers During State of the Union: 'Anyone Who Doubts Me, Contact My Office'
Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) applauds during U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. The speech marks Biden's first address to the new Republican-controlled House.
Everything You Missed During Biden's State of the Union Address — Plus All the Best Reactions
Mitt Romney, George Santos have terse exchange ahead of State of the Union Address
Mitt Romney Confronts 'Sick Puppy' George Santos at State of the Union: 'You Don't Belong Here'
Lauren Boebert, Kevin McCarthy
Lauren Boebert Suggests That God Used Her to Oppose Kevin McCarthy's Speakership Bid
Congressional candidate George Santos speaks to Trump supporters at an America First rally in Ronkonkoma, New York, on October 11, 2020.
George Santos Is Under Investigation by House Ethics Committee, Speaker McCarthy Confirms
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 4: U.S. President Joe Biden walks from Marine One toward the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House January 4, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden traveled to northern Kentucky to showcase infrastructure investments and his economic plan. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images); WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Pictured: Joy Behar -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Defends Joe Biden Against Ageism, Declaring She Also Isn't Ready to Quit Her Job
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
Fact Check: Did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Mandate Female Athletes to Divulge Menstrual Cycle Details?
U.S. President Joe Biden during a State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Biden's first State of the Union address comes against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions placed on Russia by the U.S. and its allies.
State of the Union 2023: How to Watch Biden's Speech and What to Watch For
George Santos is officially a congressman
George Santos Accused of Touching Prospective Staffer's Groin — Then Denying Him a Job After Getting Rejected
First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Why Jill Biden Made a Special Appearance on the Grammys Stage
This handout photo from Chase Doak taken on February 1, 2023 and released on February 2 shows a suspected Chinese spy balloon in the sky over Billings, Montana
U.S. Military Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Off Carolina Coast
Rift Between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump Spills Into Public View
Trump Claims Ron DeSantis 'Begged Him' for Gubernatorial Endorsement: 'Tears Coming Down from His Eyes'
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) in the Senate subway on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images); Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) speaks on stage about the change of the face of power in the United States after a history making number of diverse members were sworn into Congress the past elections, during a keynote discussion of the Netroots Nation progressive grassroots convention in Philadelphia, PA, on July 13, 2019. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Honoree, United States Representative, Katie Porter attends the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for InStyle); WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: House impeachment managers (L-R) Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) talk to reporters before the second day of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol January 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Both the House managers and Trump's defense lawyers were admonished by Chief Justice John Roberts during Tuesday's 13-hour-long session. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
California's 2024 Senate Race Is Poised to Be a Historic Showdown — Here Are the Candidates to Watch
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, center, speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, May 16, 2022, on the six-month anniversary of the bipartisan infrastructure law. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, left, and Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan, right, listen.
Pete Buttigieg Says He's 'Not Going Anywhere' amid Senate Speculation