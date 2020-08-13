The president has a history of tagging his adversaries with derogatory and sometimes racist nicknames

Biden Team Asked Vice Presidential Finalists What They Thought Their Trump Nickname Would Be

The Democratic Party's 2020 ticket is all but finalized — save for the ceremony — after former Vice President Joe Biden named Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday.

The historic announcement — which will see Harris, 55, become the first Black woman and first person of Asian descent to be on either major party's presidential ticket — came after a months-long search, which The Washington Post detailed with a behind-the-scenes story about the vetting process on Thursday.

Among the lengthy and, at times, arduous interview procedures was a question specifically tailored to the 2020 election, the Post reported: "What do you think Donald Trump’s nickname for you would be?"

The characteristically crass president has been known to casually use racist and sexist rhetoric to attack his political opponents along with more traditional insults such as "Little Marco" and "Crooked Hillary."

As the Biden campaign's list of finalists was narrowed in recent months to 11 women — many of color — the Democratic hopeful apparently took Trump's typical attacks into account.

Image zoom From left: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Wednesday after he named her his running mate OLIVIER DOULIERY/Getty Images

Trump, 74, criticized Harris immediately after she was announced as Biden's pick on Tuesday.

The president tweeted an attack ad labeling Harris — who, in fact, progressive Democratic critics fault for leaning centrist, particularly for her law enforcement background — as a "radical" politician.

He labeled her a "sort of a mad woman" during a Fox Business interview on Thursday, pointing back to her questioning of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh before he was confirmed in a contentious Senate battle.

“I mean, I’ve never seen anything like it," Trump said. "She was the angriest of the group. But they were all angry.”

The president has also routinely labeled Biden as "Slow Joe" or "Sleepy Joe."

In Harris' first speech since joining the Biden ticket, she said Wednesday that of all potential epithets she prefers "vice president."

The prosecutor-turned-lawmaker also shared that her stepchildren have another nickname she particularly enjoys: "Momala."

Image zoom From left: Sen. Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff on Wednesday Carolyn Kaster/AP/Shutterstock

According to the Post, Harris had impressed the Biden campaign in her interviews by showcasing an ability to deflect Trump's attacks while still being able to turn the focus to political issues with voters in mind.

"The co-chairs described her as having an impressive balance of the presence to take on President Trump and knowledge of the issues," the Post reported. "She also spoke in the meeting about her close relationship with Biden’s late son Beau and her personal story of having immigrant parents, a mother from India and a father from Jamaica."

During her speech on Wednesday, Harris appeared to highlight that balance of responding to Trump while being able to point out problems that have loomed over Trump's tumultuous presidency — most recently, the government's much-scrutinized response to the novel coronavirus.