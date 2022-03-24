Joe Biden Requests Dr. Oz and Herschel Walker Resign from Presidential Council or Be Terminated

Both the former TV personality and the former football star are currently seeking office as Republican senators

Dr. Mehmet Oz and former football star Herschel Walker must resign from their posts on the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition — or be fired, President Joe Biden said this week.

Both Oz, 61, and Walker, 60, were appointed to the honorary positions by former President Donald Trump and both are now seeking federal office.

While a White House official told CNN the decision came as a result of the Biden administration's policy against federal candidates serving on presidential boards, both Oz and Walker have tried to frame the issue as one of partisanship, because they are running as Republicans.

"It's beyond sad that Joe Biden would politicize such an important issue like health," the popular TV personality said in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday, in which he shared a copy of the letter he was sent by the White House.

The letter requests that Oz "submit your resignation by 6 p.m. on Wednesday," or "your position with the Council will be terminated."

"I've got no intention, my friends of resigning — none. If President Biden wants to politicize health, he'll have to fire me," Oz said in his video on social media.

On Twitter, Walker claimed Biden asked him to resign because the president "is so scared about us beating Raphael Warnock," the Georgia Democrat whom Walker is running to un-seat.

Oz made his official announcement that he is launching a Republican campaign for Senate in Pennsylvania in November, after much speculation.

Walker, a College Football Hall of Famer who played for the University of Georgia and was an NFL running back, announced his candidacy for the Senate — also as a Republican — last summer.

Both have courted controversy prior to and since announcing their runs for office.

Oz, a longtime TV host and cardiothoracic surgeon, has seen many of his past health claims called into questions by other doctors, such as in 2015, when a group of physicians sent a letter to New York's Columbia University demanding his dismissal for promoting what they called "quack treatments."

(In response to a New York Times article last year detailing some of the issues, his campaign said he went against the "established grain" but was focused on his patients. Oz himself has said he tries to reach the audience where they are and "empower "them.)

Walker's past issues have stemmed largely from his personal life. In 2008, he wrote about having dissociative identity disorder and his ex-wife said that he had violent episodes in their marriage, including holding a gun to her head — which CNN reported he did not deny, saying he had suffered from periods of memory loss.

More recently, Walker's comments expressing doubts about evolution and those referencing a "spray" or a "mist" that can "kill" the virus that causes COVID-19 — a product that does not exist — have made headlines.