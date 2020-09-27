Dr. Jill Biden Says 'Resilient' Husband Joe Is Ready for First Debate with President Donald Trump

"It's like night and day between the two candidates," former Second Lady, Dr. Jill Biden said

Joe Biden is "ready" to take on President Donald Trump in the highly anticipated first presidential debate, his wife Jill Biden said.

Speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday, Dr. Biden, 69, said that she's looking forward to her husband's debate against Trump, 74, in Cleveland on Tuesday.

"One of the things I'm excited for is when the American people see Joe Biden up there on stage, they're going to see what a president looks like," she said during the interview. "Someone who is calm, steady, strong, resilient."

"It's like night and day between the two candidates," the former second lady added. "I can't wait for the American people to see Joe, to see that statesman up there in front of the American public."

Dr. Biden also promised that unlike Trump, her husband, 77, "intends on an orderly transition of power." (Last week, Trump said he refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power should he lose the upcoming election.)

"This is Donald Trump's America, this is the chaos, just going off the cuffs with this comment or that comment," Jill said. "No, we go back to Joe Biden, we have calm, we have steady leadership. We don't have all this chaos in America."

Tuesday's debate, which will be hosted by Fox News' Chris Wallace, is the first of three scheduled debates between Trump and Biden. Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris, who is Biden’s running mate, will debate on Oct. 7.

The topics for the first debate are: "The Trump and Biden Records," "The Supreme Court," "COVID-19," "The Economy," "Race and Violence in our Cities" and "The Integrity of the Election."

Last week, Trump said at a White House press briefing that he expects the results of the Nov. 3 election to make their way to the Supreme Court, claiming that "the ballots are a disaster."

"We're going to have to see what happens, you know that," Trump said after a reporter asked the president whether he would commit to ensuring a peaceful transfer of power after the election. "I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster."

"Get rid of the ballots and you'll have a ... very peaceful — there's won't be a transfer, frankly, there'll be a continuation," the president continued. "The ballots are out of control ... and you know who knows it better than anybody else? The Democrats know it better than anybody else."

Trump made similar claims during his interview with Fox News in July when he told Wallace that he would "have to see" when asked whether he might not accept the results of the election. Trump also told Wallace that he expected mail-in voting to “rig” the election, despite having no evidence to back up this claim.