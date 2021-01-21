"I can finally see the president's tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged," Chrissy Teigen tweeted

Joe Biden Only Follows 1 Twitter Account Not Affiliated with the White House — and It's Chrissy Teigen!

Joe Biden is starting off his presidency by following some very important people on Twitter — including Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen, 35, was among the handful of Twitter accounts — and the only person not affiliated with the White House — to be followed by the @POTUS handle on Wednesday after it was turned over to Biden's team following his inauguration.

Other people followed by the U.S. government account included Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and a number of White House officials.

"OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!" Teigen tweeted, after political writer Gabe Fleisher pointed out that the "official @POTUS account now follows 11 people — all of them Biden aides or accounts, and then @chrissyteigen."

"my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president's tweets and they probably won't be unhinged," she wrote, adding in another message, "I should prob never tweet again."

As of press time, the @POTUS handle is following 12 accounts. Teigen remains as the only non-White House account being followed.

The president's decision to follow Teigen comes less than 24 hours after the star jokingly asked for a follow.

"hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz," she tweeted on Wednesday morning.

The Cravings cookbook author has been a vocal supporter of both Biden, 78, and Harris, 56, since before the election.

Last year, she appeared alongside husband John Legend drive-in rally in Philadelphia to show her support for the Biden-Harris ticket.

At the time, Teigen joked about "not showering" upon her return home from the campaign event.

"Heading home from the Philly rally. Not showering off my Kamala hug," she tweeted. "I'm not even sure if we hugged honestly I was very in awe but not showering either way."

Before Biden and Harris' inauguration, Teigen shared a lengthy post saying good riddance to outgoing president Donald Trump, whom she sparred with on Twitter in 2019, and his administration.

"Today our great national f—up is over, but the shame will last forever," she wrote in part on her Instagram Tuesday. "We can officially say Donald J Trump is the greatest at being the f—ing worst... History will not be kind to you, you absolute psychopath. But I never was anyhow."

On Wednesday night, Teigen shared photos of her family's trip to in Washington, D.C., to celebrate Biden's inauguration.

The Chrissy's Court star documented her family's trip to the capital city on social media, posting photos of their visit to face landmarks in the area.

"Ran our asses up the stairs for this shot. just incredible to be here. sober," Teigen captioned a photo her family in front of the Washington Memorial. "I know that's weird but it's like...a different world for me."