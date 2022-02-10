Biden couldn’t resist taking a swipe at his predecessor, who has repeatedly complained about windmills killing birds, making noise and more

President Biden Pokes Fun at Trump's Disdain for Windmills: 'I Know They Cause Cancer — Bad Joke!'

President Joe Biden had a bit fun at predecessor Donald Trump's expense when he cracked a joke during a meeting with CEOs of electric utilities at the White House on Wednesday.

The moment came while discussing wind power as a source of clean energy.

"Are you getting less resistance when you start talking about wind and the windmills?" I know they cause cancer," Biden, 79, quipped, prompting laughter from the group. "Bad joke. I shouldn't kid about that. I shouldn't have kidded."

Trump, 75, has complained about windmills for years.

"If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75 percent in value. And they say the noise causes cancer," he said at a 2019 fundraiser for the Republican National Congressional Committee.

"And of course, it's like a graveyard for birds," Trump added. "If you love birds, you'd never want to walk under a windmill."

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, who supports wind energy, called those comments "idiotic" at the time. (A 2014 report from the National Institutes of Health found "that when sited properly, wind turbines are not related to adverse health.")

In January, Trump took his beef with wind turbines to Fox News during an interview with Sean Hannity.

"Stop with all of the windmills all over the place that are ruining the atmosphere. They're killing the birds," he said, adding: "You look at what's happening to these beautiful prairies and plains and these gorgeous areas of our country where they have these rusting hulks put up all over the place where — that are noisy, they're killing the birds."

Despite the "bad joke," Biden put "all kidding aside" on Wednesday when he repeated his question about communities across the country and whether there is a lot of resistance to wind farms.

"If you get in a community that's highly mixed — where some benefit and some don't — you'll get resistance," a participant from Michigan said. "If you're in a community that's more rural — where it becomes a part of their economy, their jobs, their income — the reception is quite high."