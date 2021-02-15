"Secret Service made an exception and let him drive himself!" Naomi Biden wrote about the fun snap

Joe Biden Plays Mario Kart with Granddaughter Naomi at Camp David: 'Little Rusty but He Still Won'

Joe Biden is taking another victory lap!

The 46th president, 78, showed off his skills on the virtual racecourse in a photo shared by his granddaughter Naomi Biden on Saturday, which depicted the two facing off in a round of video game Mario Kart at Camp David.

"Secret Service made an exception and let him drive himself!" wrote Naomi, 27, atop the snapshot that showed the pair sitting side-by-side at the arcade-style game, each with their own steering wheel.

"A little rusty but he still won (barely)," she added.

Naomi also posted two images of her grandfather on Twitter Sunday, showing him posing outdoors in a Camp David hat.

President Biden also wore an Air Force One leather jacket that reads, "JOE BIDEN / COMMANDER IN CHIEF."

"We bought him some swag since it's Presidents' Day weekend and he's 'literally' President," Naomi wrote in her first tweet.

In a follow-up post, the politician showed off the back on the hat — which reads, "POP" — and Naomi joked in her tweet, "And just to make sure the job title doesn't get to his head ... "

Naomi, who is the daughter of the president's son Hunter Biden, told Today last month that she and the rest of President Biden's grandchildren sat down ahead of the 2020 election to help convince him his decision to run for president was a good one.

"We just kind of all agreed that we had to sit my grandparents down face-to-face and tell them not only that we want them to run but that we'll be okay if they do run," she said.

Naomi also said that it was her cousin Robert "Hunter" who showed their grandfather a tabloid story about the family, to acknowledge that the grandchildren knew the road ahead would have challenges — but they were willing to take it on.