Joe Biden Picks First-Ever Black Nominee for Defense Secretary

Though historic, the choice of recently retired Gen. Lloyd Austin has sparked debate over civilian control of the military

President-elect Joe Biden's history-making nomination of retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin as his first defense secretary was overshadowed in some quarters by criticism that Austin — like Donald Trump's first defense nominee before him — may weaken civilian control of the military.

At an event on Wednesday, Biden introduced Austin as his nominee for secretary of defense. Austin, 67, would be the first Black person to run the Pentagon.

Biden hailed him as "a leader of extraordinary character, courage, experience and accomplishment" and "the right person for the job of leading the Department of Defense at this moment in our nation’s history."

"Cool under fire. Inspiring the same in all those around him — that’s Lloyd Austin," Biden said.

The same military background Biden touted, however, makes Austin's nomination more complicated than previous defense secretaries.

That's because, to approve it, Congress would need to waive a law that bars former military officers from becoming defense secretary within seven years of active duty — a prohibition meant to enforce civilian control over America's armed forces. (Austin retired in 2016.)

President Donald Trump asked Congress to waive that same law for his first nominee for defense secretary: retired Marine Gen. James Mattis.

Mattis' confirmation proved especially controversial among Democrats at the time as they argued that a recently retired general heading the department would lead to the over-militarization of government.

As The Washington Post reported, Mattis’s waiver ultimately passed 81-17 in the Senate and 268-151 in the House — only the second such allowance ever made for a defense secretary, after George Marshall in 1950.

Austin would be the third.

Those lawmakers who voted against the waiver said they did it on principled grounds, arguing America needed civilian oversight of the military to prevent rogue soldiers or insubordinate officers.

Their positions may change with a new president — or not.

Already, some Democrats have echoed the same concerns this week when it comes to Austin, saying they won't vote in favor of the congressional waiver needed to confirm him. This suggests Austin's ultimate confirmation, while still very possible, would be one of the first legislative conflicts of Biden's administrations.

Acknowledging that she had "great respect" for the general, Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she would be among those to vote against the waiver.

“His career has been exemplary, and I look forward to meeting him and talking to him more,” Warren told reporters on Tuesday, according to The Hill, “but I opposed a waiver for Gen. Mattis, and I will oppose a waiver for Gen. Austin.”

Perhaps anticipating the criticism, the Biden team preemptively defended the choice in a lengthy op-ed on Tuesday and in comments by the incoming White House press secretary.

"Lloyd Austin retired from military service more than four years ago. The law states that an officer must have left the service at least seven years before becoming secretary of defense," Biden himself wrote in The Atlantic. "But I hope that Congress will grant a waiver to Secretary-designate Austin, just as Congress did for Secretary Jim Mattis. Given the immense and urgent threats and challenges our nation faces, he should be confirmed swiftly."

Biden continued: "The fact is, Austin’s many strengths and his intimate knowledge of the Department of Defense and our government are uniquely matched to the challenges and crises we face. He is the person we need in this moment."

Jen Psaki, who will be Biden's White House spokeswoman, also defended the choice in a series of tweets posted Tuesday.

Writing that Biden believes that his nominee is "the right leader for this role at this unique moment -- a moment that will require deep experience with every level of the U.S. military in order to set it back on track," Psaki compared an Austin confirmation to Mattis.

"Austin embraces that the Sec of Defense is a political role and that he will be serving in a civilian capacity, having been out of the military for over 4 years," Psaki wrote. "Sec Mattis had been out of the military for approximately the same amount of time when Congress granted his waiver."

Some liberal groups aren't convinced.

Common Defense — which bills itself as the country’s largest progressive Veteran-led grassroots organizing group — acknowledged that while the Austin pick was barrier-breaking it was, in their words, also a "grave, democracy-threatening mistake."

"In a democracy, civilian control of the military must be ironclad, or else we will descend further down the authoritarian path paved by Donald Trump," the group said in a statement this week.