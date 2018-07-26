Joe Biden’s niece Caroline Biden has reportedly been sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to running a $110K credit card scam.

“I not only acknowledge my conduct and take responsibility but deeply regret the harm caused,” Caroline, 33, told a judge in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, adding that “nothing like this will ever happen again,” according to Page Six.

Caroline’s father is James Biden, the brother of the former vice president.

In June, Caroline pleaded guilty of using a borrowed credit card to open an account at the upscale C.O. Bigelow pharmacy in N.Y.C., according to CBS News. Over the course of one year, Caroline spent $110K without the cardholder’s knowledge.

As part of her plea deal, Page Six reported that Caroline’s charge of felony larceny was thrown out, and she was allowed to plead to a lesser charge of petit larceny. The outlet reported that Caroline had also completed 10 days of community service at a children’s hospital and repaid the stolen money in full, which came out to $110,810.04.

“I love the children, and I’m still working with the volunteer service program now and that’s been very fulfilling,” she told the judge.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors said the victim of Caroline’s credit card fraud had given her permission to charge $672 at the drugstore.

The Manhattan Supreme Court did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Caroline previously got into legal trouble in 2013, when she was arrested on charges of obstructing governmental administration, harassment and resisting arrest after allegedly striking a male New York City police officer, CBS News reported.

The case was later thrown out after Caroline took anger management classes, according to the Associated Press.