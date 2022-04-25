Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that Brink, who will have to be confirmed by the Senate, was "deeply experienced in the region" and would "be a very strong representative"

Biden Taps Bridget Brink as Next Ambassador to Ukraine; Previous Diplomat Was Fired by Trump

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Bridget Brink at a press conference. The US call on Azerbaijan to hold free and fair elections in accordance with its Constitution and international obligations.

President Joe Biden on Monday announced his intent to nominate veteran diplomat Bridget Brink to serve as the next ambassador to Ukraine at a time when the European country is in crisis amid the Russian invasion.

Brink currently serves as the U.S. ambassador to Slovakia and has a 25-year career in the foreign service.

According to a statement sent by the White House, Brink — who is originally from Michigan — holds master's degrees in international relations and political theory from the London School of Economics and Political Science as well as a bachelor's degree in political science from Kenyon College. A multi-linguist, as is de rigueur for her trade, she speaks Russian and has studied Slovak, Serbian, Georgian and French.

Brink was nominated to her current post in Slovakia by former President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate for that role in May 2019.

America's top diplomatic post in Ukraine has been empty since 2019, when Marie Yovanovitch was fired by then-President Trump. (He has not shied away from publicly criticizing her, once tweeting, "Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad.")

Yovanovitch made national headlines when she later testified at Trump's first impeachment trial on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in connection with his Ukraine scandal.

Brink will require Senate confirmation before transitioning to a new role in Ukraine, which has been under attack by Russian forces since late February.

Speaking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a meeting held over the weekend, top U.S. officials expressed their plans to reopen the U.S. embassy in the region.

American diplomats have been working mostly in Poland since the war in Ukraine began, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Sunday that staffers would begin returning to the country in the coming days.

"In terms of the embassy, we will have American diplomats back in Ukraine starting next week," Blinken told reporters, according to a transcript sent by the State Department. "They'll then start the process of looking at how we actually reopen the embassy itself in [the capital of] Kyiv. I think that will take place over a couple of weeks would be my expectation. We're doing it deliberately, we're doing it carefully, we're doing it with the security of our personnel foremost in mind, but we're doing it."

Speaking to reporters following his meeting with Zelenskyy over the weekend, Blinken said part of the administration's commitment to the besieged nation includes Brink's nomination, whom Blinken noted was "currently an ambassador, someone I've served with for a long time, deeply experienced in the region, who'll be a very strong representative for the United States in Ukraine."

The invasion has so far displaced millions and killed or wounded thousands of civilians after Russia's forces launched their large-scale invasion on Feb. 24, marking the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

More than 5 million have fled the country as refugees — and half are children, according to the United Nations.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."