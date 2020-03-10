Joe Biden Tells Michigan Plant Worker 'You're Full of S---' While Clarifying His Stance on Guns

Former Vice President Joe Biden got into a heated conversation with a Michigan plant worker on Tuesday who accused the presidential candidate of “actively trying” to take away his guns.

“You’re full of s—,” Biden told the man, according to videos by reporters following the campaign.

An aide tried to urge Biden to move on, but video shows him turn toward the aide before he said “shush” and turn back to engage further with the man.

“I support the Second Amendment,” Biden, 77, told the man in the hard hat as others surrounded them to listen and take video. “The Second Amendment — just like right now if you yell ‘fire,’ that’s not free speech.”

Biden tried to assure the man, “I’m not taking your gun away, at all,” as he noted his “sons hunt” and listed off a number of guns he personally owns.

“You need 100 rounds?” Biden asked the man, referencing his campaign stance on wanting to ban assault riffles and high-capacity ammunition.

RELATED: Jill Biden Forcefully Blocked Protesters at Joe Biden’s ‘Super Tuesday’ Rally in California

WATCH: "You’re full of sh*t," @JoeBiden tells a man who accused him of "actively trying to end our Second Amendment right." "I support the Second Amendment," Biden adds while vising under-construction auto plant in Detroit. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/sueOSBaY9P — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020

The man then interrupted Biden and pointed to a video of Biden with former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who has been adamant about gun reform and who endorsed the former vice president last week.

The man arguing with Biden claimed the candidate said he was going to “take our guns” — a worry among Second Amendment defenders that’s been debunked since the video with O’Rourke began circulating on social media.

“I did not say that, at all,” Biden said.

As Biden began to walk away, the man yelled back, “You’re working for me, man!”

“I’m not working for — give me a break, man,” Biden said. “Don’t be such a horse’s ass.”

RELATED: Joe Biden Calls Man a ‘Damn Liar’ for Repeating Baseless Theories About His Son and Ukraine



Image zoom Video shows Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden arguing with a Michigan plant worker during a visit to an under-construction plant on Tuesday. Natasha Korecki Twitter

Biden has come face-to-face with critics on the trail before, most memorably in Iowa when he called a man a “damned liar” when the man questioned him about unfounded conspiracy theories about his son Hunter and Ukraine, which played a central role in President Donald Trump‘s impeachment.

In another exchange, he called a woman a “lying, dog-faced pony soldier,” which he has said is a reference to a John Wayne movie, though it’s unclear which one.

Biden said last week that it might be time for him and his Democratic presidential opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders to receive Secret Service details in the wake of multiple protestors storming the stage at his campaign rallies in recent weeks.

While celebrating his 10 victories on “Super Tuesday” last week, his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, helped security push away anti-dairy protestors who jumped on stage while Vice President Biden was speaking.

During a New Hampshire rally in February, the former second lady also helped security steer away a protestor who was yelling at Biden and filming him while approaching his podium.

The Secret Service said over the weekend that it was “ready” to step in and join Vice President Biden and Sanders on the campaign trail, according to NPR. It’s just waiting to be asked.

“I think that that’s something that has to be considered, the more outrageous some of this becomes,” Biden said Thursday morning on Today. “I wasn’t scared for me. I was worried for Jill. She’s incredible.”