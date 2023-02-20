Joe Biden Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine Ahead of First Anniversary of Russian Invasion

Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy toured Kyiv on Monday

By
Published on February 20, 2023 09:27 AM
US President Joe Biden, center, meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and Olena Zelenska, left, spouse of President Zelenskyy, at Mariinsky Palace during an unannounced visit in Kyiv, Ukraine
Jo Biden visits Kyiv. Photo: AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool

President Joe Biden made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Monday to "reaffirm" U.S. support for the country as it enters the second year of its war against Russia.

"I am in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity," Biden, 80, said in a written statement.

"When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided," he continued. "He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong."

Zelenskyy, 45, welcomed the president to his country on the social media site Telegram and posted a photo of the two leaders.

"Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv!" Zelenskyy wrote. "Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians."

In this handout photo issued by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Joe Biden visits Kyiv. Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Getty Images

NBC News reported that Biden's visit was also the first time in modern history that a sitting U.S. president has visited an active war zone with no active American military presence.

Biden and Zelenskyy made brief remarks at the Mariinsky Palace, where he signed the guest book, per NBC News. He also paid a visit to St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery, the nearby Wall of Remembrance and the U.S. embassy.

A portion of central Kyiv was shut down as police and the country's military lent additional security to Biden's visit, reported ABC News.

US President Joe Biden (R) walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv
Joe Biden visits Kyiv. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Ahead of his remarks, Biden said in his statement that the U.S. will continue to support the war-torn country and announced an aid package of $500 million, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems and air surveillance radars.

"Over the last year, the United States has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic, and humanitarian support – and that support will endure," he added.

A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on 20 February 2023 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and US President Joe Biden (R) attending a wreath laying ceremony at the Wall of Remembrance
Joe Biden visits Kyiv. Photo by UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Biden's overseas trip will continue on to Poland, where he is scheduled to meet President Andrzej Duda and other Eastern European allies to "continue to rally the world to support the people of Ukraine and the core values of human rights and dignity in the UN Charter that unite us worldwide," the president added in his statement.

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.

