Joe Biden Makes First Late-Night Appearance Since Taking Office on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Joe Biden met up with Jimmy Fallon for the president's first late-night talk show appearance since taking office.

During the remote interview that aired on Friday's broadcast of The Tonight Show, Biden, 79, spoke to Fallon, 47, about his infrastructure bill as well as some of his plans for the future, before the pair talked about getting vaccine boosters against COVID-19.

Fallon thanked the president for tweeting about his new Christmas song with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion, which features lyrics about masking up and getting boosters.

Biden acknowledged that it was an "important" message to get out, continuing to say that "the way to avoid this virus is to get two shots, and then get the booster shot. It's available, we have the medicines available. It will make a gigantic difference."

"It's patriotic to get this done. Not a joke," he continued.

Elsewhere in their chat, Biden spoke to Fallon about both his signed infrastructure bill, as well as his next proposed "Build Back Better" bill.

It's been a while since a sitting president made the late-night rounds. Though President Barack Obama joked around with Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee and others, his successor steered clear of their couches during his presidency, preferring to call into cable news networks after dark.

Donald Trump did make an appearance on The Tonight Show during the 2016 presidential campaign for a lighthearted interview that was widely criticized because of Fallon's friendly treatment of the controversial candidate.

Fallon playfully tousled Trump's hair during the interview to clear up rumors the reality star-turned-politician wore a wig but was accused of letting the candidate dodge tough questions.