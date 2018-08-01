Donald Trump's 'Dream' Opponent Joe Biden Just Topped the President in Early 2020 Poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 7 points in a hypothetical matchup for the 2020 election, according to a new Politico–Morning Consult poll.

Of the 1,993 registered voters polled, 44 percent said they would vote for Biden in 2020, while 37 percent said they would cast their ballots for Trump.

The survey also found that registered Democrats favored a generic candidate over Biden by 9 points.

“Notably, 89 percent of Democrats say they would vote for a generic Democrat over Trump, but only 80 percent of Democrats say they prefer Biden over Trump,” said Morning Consult Managing Director Tyler Sinclair.

Seventy-eight percent of registered Republicans said they would vote to re-elect Trump.

Biden, 75, ran for president in 1998 and 2008, but dropped out of both races early. The former Delaware senator has said he’s not ruling out a 2020 run and will decide by the end of the year.

Trump and Biden have traded insults in the past. Biden said he would have “beat the hell out of” Trump in high school for disrespecting women. Trump retaliated by calling Biden “crazy” and saying the former vice president would “go down fast and hard” in a fight.

Trump has also called Biden his “dream” 2020 opponent.

“I dream about Biden. That’s a dream,” Trump said in an interview with CBS News in July. “Look, Joe Biden ran three times. He never got more than 1 percent, and President Obama took him out of the garbage heap, and everybody was shocked that he did. I’d love to have it be Biden.”