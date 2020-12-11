Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named TIME's Person of the Year

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as president and vice president respectively on January 20

TIME has revealed its annual Person of the Year.

The 2020 Person of the Year is Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, TIME unveiled Thursday night.

Biden and Harris were elected president and vice president, respectively, last month, beating incumbents Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

Every elected president has been named Person of the Year at some point during their term, but this year added the vice president to the honor because of their particularly historic win, TIME Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal said in a package introducing the winners.

Trump was named Person of the Year in 2016, and Barack Obama was named Person of the Year in 2012.

"Person of the Year is not just about the year that was, but about where we're headed, and the next four years are going to be an enormous test of them and all of us to see whether they can bring about a unity," Felsenthal said.

"This moment was one of those do-or-die moments," Biden, 78, said of the election results. "Had Trump won, I think we would have changed the nature of who we are as a country for a long time."

"We're at a moment where we will be confronted by many crises that have converged. We're talking about a public health crisis, we are in the midst of an economic crisis, a long-overdue reckoning on racial injustice, and a climate crisis," Harris, 56, added. "We got a lot of things that we need to handle, and we will multitask to address them all."

The Person of the Year is traditionally not an award, but a marker of the most significant historical figure as decided by TIME's editors. Last year's Person of the Year was Greta Thunberg, the teen climate activist from Sweden.