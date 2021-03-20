Biden and Harris Meet with Asian American Leaders in Georgia After Spa Shooting: ‘We Cannot Be Complicit’

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with Asian-American leaders in Georgia Friday, three days after a shooting spree at three Atlanta-area spas. Six Asian women were among the eight killed in the shootings, sparking national outrage over a spike in anti-Asian racism.

Biden, 78, and Harris, 56, spoke privately with Asian American leaders at Emory University on Friday afternoon, before the president stepped out to deliver remarks.

The White House described the meeting as a "listening session" with members of the state's AAPI community including five state lawmakers, community advocates, as well as Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, according to details of the meeting shared by the White House.

"There are simply core values that should bring us together as Americans," Biden began in a statement after the meeting. "One of them is standing together as Americans. One of them is standing together against hate — against racism."

He continued, "Too many Asian Americans have been walking up and down the streets and worry, waking up each morning this past year fearing for their safety, the safety of their loved ones."

"They've been attacked, blamed, scapegoated, harassed. They've been verbally assaulted, physically assaulted, killed," Biden added.

"Hate and violence often hide in plain sight and are so often met with silence. That's been true throughout history," he told reporters. "But that has to change because our silence is complicity. We cannot be complicit. We have to speak out. We have to act."

Biden also touched on the importance of morality. "For all the good that laws can do, we must change our hearts. Hate can have no safe harbor in America. It must stop. It's on all of us together to make us stop," he said.

Harris, who spoke before Biden, called Tuesday's shooting a "heinous act of violence" that "has no place" in the country.

"Whatever the killer's motive," Harris said, "These facts are clear: Six out of the eight people killed on Tuesday night were of Asian descent. Seven were women."

Harris, the first person of Asian descent to become vice president, noted that "the shootings took place as violent hate crimes and discrimination against Asian-Americans has risen dramatically."

A study published Wednesday by the University of California, San Francisco showed that the amount of racist tweets skyrocketed after instances when Trump would use racist terminology on Twitter.

Another recent study by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University showed that hate crimes targeting the Asian American community rose roughly 150 percent last year.

"It's all harmful and, sadly, it's not new," Harris said. "Racism is real in America and it has always been. Xenophobia is real in America and always has been. Sexism too."

Harris said that "ultimately, this is about who we are as a nation."

"It's about how we treat people," the vice president said. "With dignity and respect."

Before Friday's trip to Georgia, Biden released a statement urging Congress to pass the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.

The president said the legislation would "expedite the federal government's response to the rise of hate crimes exacerbated during the pandemic" and improve local systems where hate crimes can be reported.

Biden also said Friday that he and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden "share the nation's grief and outrage at the horrific killings."

Speaking from Biden's own experience with loss, he said, "I know they feel there's a black hole in their chests ... I assure you, the ones you lost will always be with you and the day will come their memory will bring a smile to your lips rather than a tear to your eye."

The shooting left eight people dead at three Atlanta-area spas — one in Cherokee County north of Atlanta and two in the city proper.

The victims include Soon Chung Park, 74, Hyun Jung Grant, 51, Suncha Kim, 69, Yong Ae Yue, 63, Delaina Ashley Yuan, 33, Paul Andre Michels, 54, Xiaojie Yan, 49, and Daoyou Feng, 44.

The suspect, a 21-year-old white man named Robert Aaron Long, told police after being arrested that his "sex addiction" inspired him to commit the murders, which he confessed to, police say.

He was charged with the murders Thursday, while the shooting led many politicians and celebrities to speak out in recent days against a recent increase in anti-Asian racism and violence against the community.

Biden had just denounced racism against the Asian American community in a primetime address last week, telling reporters this week the shooting was "very, very troubling."

On Thursday, the president ordered flags at the White House and at other federal buildings be lowered to half-staff to honor the victims.

This week, politicians and celebrities alike expressed condemnation for racism and violent acts inspired by it.

Former President Barack Obama said Thursday that "although the shooter's motive is not yet clear, the identity of the victims underscores an alarming rise in anti-Asian violence that must end."

Actress and writer Mindy Kaling, one of many celebrities to make a statement after the shooting, tweeted that "the targeting of our Asian brothers and sisters is sickening, but not surprising given the normalizing of anti-Asian hate speech in the past year."

The statement echoed familiar criticism toward former President Donald Trump, who repeatedly used racist terms to describe the COVID-19 pandemic, something many believe has fueled anti-Asian racism in the U.S.

"Words have consequences," Biden said Friday. "It's the coronavirus. Full stop."

The White House said earlier in the week there's "no question" Trump's racist rhetoric inspired anti-Asian racism over the past year.

(Trump has not commented on the shooting and a spokesperson for him did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment this week.)

"At this very moment, so many of them, our fellow Americans, they're on the front lines of this pandemic trying to save lives," Biden said in his primetime address last week. "And still — still — they are forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America."