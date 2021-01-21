Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Attend Virtual Inaugural Prayer Service with Their Spouses

President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff remotely attended the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service on Thursday, which went virtual for the first time ever due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The annual service, which dates back to the inauguration of President George Washington, was hosted and streamed live by The Washington National Cathedral.

Josh Groban, Patti LaBelle and The Clark Sisters all performed at the service. Additionally, William J. Barber II delivered the homily with presiding Bishop Michael Curry giving the final blessing.

"The National Prayer Service is an important tradition for our nation and for President Biden, who has always been a man guided deeply by his faith," Delaware State University President Tony Allen, the chief executive of the inaugural committee, said in a statement. "The program announced today will honor the role of faith in our country, and provide a moment to reflect on the unprecedented challenges we face, as we enter this new American chapter of healing to beat the pandemic, build back our economy better, and unify our country."

Also joining the president for the virtual event was his granddaughter Finnegan Biden, according to a pool report.

Later Thursday, Biden is scheduled to give a speech about his administration's COVID-19 strategy as well as "sign executive orders and other presidential actions" related to the pandemic, the White House says. Harris will be in attendance

Image zoom Credit: Alex Wong/Getty

"This is America's day. This is democracy's day," Biden said, speaking to the nation for the first time as president and calling for the country to "start afresh."

The swearing-ceremony was followed by a military salute, wreath-laying ceremony and parade in which Biden, accompanied by his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, along with their children and grandchildren, abandoned their armored motorcade to walk the final stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue and the White House driveway.

The day ended with a fireworks display over the White House, which Biden watched alongside his wife and their extended family.

Image zoom President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris | Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Biden also wasted no time getting to his work once in the White House, signing several executive orders with the goal of reversing many of Trump's policies.