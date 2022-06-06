Joe Biden to Join Jimmy Kimmel Live for First In-Studio Late-Night Interview as President
President Joe Biden is headed to Hollywood!
Biden, 79, will be featured on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live in his first in-studio late night appearance as president.
Host Jimmy Kimmel announced the news Sunday night during his "Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night" special.
The 54-year-old comedian also shared word on social media, tweeting that there was "no malarkey" about the upcoming appearance.
The Associated Press reports that Biden will travel to Los Angeles Wednesday to host the Ninth Summit of the Americas and will give the event's opening address on Thursday. The ABC show tapes in Hollywood.
In December 2021, the 46th President of the United States stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, according to the AP, marking his first late night appearance while in office — though he appeared virtually.
The president has faced various issues — from inflation to rising COVID-19 cases — since taking office in January 2021 that have all contributed to his falling approval rating.
"He's now lower than Trump, and he's really twisted about it," one person close to the White House told NBC News in a story published last week.
The outlet reported that the president is seeking a shift in tone and could be looking to shake things up at the White House (though there's no sign that the administration is considering replacing any high-level officials any time soon).
Overall, as one person close to the president told NBC, "Biden is frustrated. If it's not one thing, it's another."
Recent poll numbers — taken just five months ahead of the November midterm elections — indicate the president, and Democrats overall, face an uphill battle in the months ahead. Perhaps in response to that, the White House last week announced a renewed focus on the American economy, with Biden saying his "top priority" is "addressing inflation in order to transition from historic recovery to a steady growth that works for American families."