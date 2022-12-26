Joe and Jill Biden Spend Christmas Calling U.S. Service Members: 'Away From Families to Protect Us'

The Bidens called active duty service men and women stationed around the world on Christmas Day

By
Published on December 26, 2022 02:16 PM
Joe and Jill Biden Spend Christmas Calling U.S. Service Members: ‘They’re Away From Their Families to Protect Us' 
Photo: President Biden/instagram

President Joe Biden spent this Christmas speaking with some of America's military men and women.

On Twitter, the president shared that he and First Lady Jill Biden made phone calls to active-duty military members on Christmas Day. "This Christmas, Jill and I were honored to thank a few brave men and women in uniform for their sacrifices this time of year," Biden captioned a photo of himself and Jill speaking on the phone.

"They're away from their families to protect us. And they have the thanks of a grateful, indebted president," he added.

The First Lady shared the same photo with a different message. "This Christmas, Joe and I checked in with our service members stationed around the world," she wrote. "On behalf of all Americans, we wish you and your loved ones a very merry Christmas, and thank you for all you do to keep us safe."

The White House confirmed the Bidens called Army members stationed in Panama City, Panama, Navy members currently in the Arabian Sea, Marines in San Diego, Calif., Air Force members in Okinawa, Japan, Space Force members in Europe and Coast Guard members in Alameda, Calif.

The Bidens also had a cozy Christmas Eve, decorating their tree with family. The couple shared a snap on Twitter — which pictured Jill and Joe in casual outfits, hanging some of their personal ornaments on a Christmas tree.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Just a few finishing touches! Hope you and your loved ones are having a great Christmas Eve," they captioned the photo.

Ahead of the holiday, both Joe and Jill visited the Children's National Hospital to read stories to pediatric patients. While this tradition is typically carried out by first ladies, Joe became the first sitting president to join his wife for the holiday visit when he adopted the tradition last year, according to the Associated Press.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClWqkL0gdqD/ potus's profile picture potus Verified Jill and I were honored to speak with women and men of our Armed Forces this afternoon. You gave up your seat at the Thanksgiving table to defend us – and we owe you a debt of gratitude. You’re the best of America. 1d
Bidens Spend Thanksgiving Calling Military Members to Express Gratitude for Their Service
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden followed by granddaughters Maisy Biden, carrying a wreath, Finnegan Biden and Natalie Biden, right, leave St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., after attending Mass on . Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the car crash that killed Biden's first wife Neilia Hunter Biden and 13-month-old daughter Naomi Biden
Joe Biden Holds Private Memorial for First Wife and Baby Daughter, 50 Years After Their Tragic Deaths
US President Joe Biden speaks during a Hanukkah Holiday Reception in the Grand Foyer of the White House
Joe Biden Addresses Rise in Anti-Semitism at White House Hanukkah Reception: 'Hate Will Not Prevail'
katherine princess of whales decorates christmas tree
Kate Middleton Adds 'Final Touches' to Christmas Tree Before Her Second Annual Holiday Concert
Jill Biden Unveils White House Holiday Decorations, Complete with Life-Sized Replicas of Commander and Willow
Jill Biden Unveils White House Holiday Decorations, Complete with Life-Sized Replicas of Commander and Willow
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, D.C., US, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Biden resumed official travel today for the first time since his bout with Covid-19, traveling to Kentucky to show federal support for the state's recovery from historic flooding and to console survivors of the devastation. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
President Biden Reveals Plans to Check in on Al Roker While Calling Into the Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ashley Biden, daughter of Joe Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden, wife Jill Biden and Hunter Biden salute the crowd after delivering remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 7, 2020, after being declared the winner of the presidential election.
All About Joe Biden's 4 Children
joe biden, ron desantis
Biden's F-Bomb, DeSantis' Pout and More Newsy Moments from Their Joint Florida Appearance
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13382734r) US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during an observance ceremony for the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 11 September 2022. The 21st anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on US soil is being observed at several locations in the United States. 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Arlington, Usa - 11 Sep 2022
President Joe Biden Delivers Moving Remarks at 9/11 Memorial Ceremony: 'The Grief Was So Raw'
US First lady Jill Biden (L) offers flowers to Ukraine President wife Olena Zelenska, outside of School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod on May 8, 2022, during an unannounced visit of Jill Biden to Ukraine on the sidelines of an official trip in nearby Slovakia. (Photo by Susan Walsh / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SUSAN WALSH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Jill Biden Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine and Greets Its First Lady on Mother's Day: 'This War Has to Stop'
jill biden and Cresensia garcia
Jill Biden Gives Surprise Call to 102-Year-Old WWII Veteran Who Served in All-Female, All-Black Unit
Jill Biden
Dr. Jill Biden Speaks Out About the Challenges Facing Military Families: 'We Will Care For Them'
jill biden
Jill Biden Meets the Cast of 'Six' on Broadway and Elmo's Dog 'Tango' on 'Sesame Street' in NYC
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Joe and Jill Biden Visit Gravesite of Late Son Beau Ahead of Memorial Day Ceremony
Jill Biden
First Lady Jill Biden Will Spend Mother's Day with Displaced Ukrainian Families
US President Joe Biden falls off his bicycle as he approaches well-wishers following a bike ride at Gordon's Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on June 18, 2022. - Biden took a tumble as he was riding his bicycle Saturday morning, but was unhurt. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
President Joe Biden Falls off His Bike but Quickly Gets Up Again: 'I'm Good'