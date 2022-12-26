Joe and Jill Biden Spend Christmas Calling U.S. Service Members: 'Away From Families to Protect Us'

President Joe Biden spent this Christmas speaking with some of America's military men and women.

On Twitter, the president shared that he and First Lady Jill Biden made phone calls to active-duty military members on Christmas Day. "This Christmas, Jill and I were honored to thank a few brave men and women in uniform for their sacrifices this time of year," Biden captioned a photo of himself and Jill speaking on the phone.

"They're away from their families to protect us. And they have the thanks of a grateful, indebted president," he added.

The First Lady shared the same photo with a different message. "This Christmas, Joe and I checked in with our service members stationed around the world," she wrote. "On behalf of all Americans, we wish you and your loved ones a very merry Christmas, and thank you for all you do to keep us safe."

The White House confirmed the Bidens called Army members stationed in Panama City, Panama, Navy members currently in the Arabian Sea, Marines in San Diego, Calif., Air Force members in Okinawa, Japan, Space Force members in Europe and Coast Guard members in Alameda, Calif.

The Bidens also had a cozy Christmas Eve, decorating their tree with family. The couple shared a snap on Twitter — which pictured Jill and Joe in casual outfits, hanging some of their personal ornaments on a Christmas tree.

"Just a few finishing touches! Hope you and your loved ones are having a great Christmas Eve," they captioned the photo.

Ahead of the holiday, both Joe and Jill visited the Children's National Hospital to read stories to pediatric patients. While this tradition is typically carried out by first ladies, Joe became the first sitting president to join his wife for the holiday visit when he adopted the tradition last year, according to the Associated Press.