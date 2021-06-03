Photos of Joe and Jill Biden Through the Years

The first couple has never shied away from romance

By Kate Hogan Updated June 03, 2022 02:25 PM

Credit: Jill Biden/Instagram

A young Joe and Jill Biden in a throwback Jill posted to Instagram in August 2020.

Credit: Dr. Jill Biden/Instagram

Jill's take on the "how it started" meme ahead of the couple's 1977 wedding.

Credit: Jill Biden/Instagram

A throwback from Jill's graduation — with kids Hunter, Beau and Ashley — paid tribute to Joe and his support of her dreams. 

Credit: Steve Liss/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty

Then a senator, Joe kisses Jill after announcing his bid for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination. 

Credit: STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty

Sharing a kiss at the Neighborhood Ball in Washington, D.C., on inauguration night 2009, after Barack Obama became president and Joe vice president. 

Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty

The couple masks up ahead of a campaign stop in Bristol, Pennsylvania, in October 2020.

Credit: PBS

At home and happy during the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Credit: PBS

The two embrace during the 2020 Democratic National Convention. 

Credit: cbs

Smiling in sync during a 2020 chat with Stephen Colbert. 

Credit: CHANG W. LEE/POOL/AFP via Getty

At the 2021 presidential inauguration, walking hand-in-hand down the steps of the U.S. Capitol. 

Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty

Hugging Hunter and Ashley during the inauguration. 

Credit: President Joe Biden walks down the West Wing Colonnade of the White House Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, en route to the Oval Office. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

On inauguration night 2021, watching the fireworks from the White House.

Credit: C- SPAN/ Youtube Joe

Jill surprises Joe (and visitors) with messages of love on the White House lawn on Valentine's Day 2021.

Credit: Sarah Silbiger/Getty

Biden stops to pick a dandelion for his wife outside the White House in April 2021.

Credit: Celeste Sloman

Snuggling in a sit-down with PEOPLE in 2021. 

By Kate Hogan