Photos of Joe and Jill Biden Through the Years
A young Joe and Jill Biden in a throwback Jill posted to Instagram in August 2020.
Jill's take on the "how it started" meme ahead of the couple's 1977 wedding.
A throwback from Jill's graduation — with kids Hunter, Beau and Ashley — paid tribute to Joe and his support of her dreams.
Then a senator, Joe kisses Jill after announcing his bid for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination.
Sharing a kiss at the Neighborhood Ball in Washington, D.C., on inauguration night 2009, after Barack Obama became president and Joe vice president.
The couple masks up ahead of a campaign stop in Bristol, Pennsylvania, in October 2020.
At home and happy during the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
The two embrace during the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
Smiling in sync during a 2020 chat with Stephen Colbert.
At the 2021 presidential inauguration, walking hand-in-hand down the steps of the U.S. Capitol.
Hugging Hunter and Ashley during the inauguration.
On inauguration night 2021, watching the fireworks from the White House.
Jill surprises Joe (and visitors) with messages of love on the White House lawn on Valentine's Day 2021.
Biden stops to pick a dandelion for his wife outside the White House in April 2021.
Snuggling in a sit-down with PEOPLE in 2021.