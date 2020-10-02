Joe Biden Hopes for Trump's 'Swift Recovery' After President Contracts Coronavirus

"We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," Biden tweeted Friday

Joe Biden said Friday morning he was hoping "for a swift recovery" for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they were infected by the novel coronavirus this week.

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery," the former vice president tweeted Friday. "We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family."

Biden's running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, likewise sent her well wishes to the president.

The Trumps' diagnosis — announced shortly after midnight on Friday — upended the presidential race, even if only temporarily, as it headed into its final weeks before the Nov. 3 election between the president, 74, and Biden, 77.

President Trump said early Friday that he and the first lady would be quarantining immediately while they recover, though it was unclear what symptoms they were experiencing.

In recent weeks, the president had enthusiastically resumed large campaign events, where many attendees were seen not wearing masks.

Image zoom Former Vice President Joe Biden (left) and President Donald Trump Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock; Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty

The Biden campaign did not respond to repeated questions from PEOPLE Friday morning about whether he will be or has been tested for the coronavirus in light of the president's infection.

CNN reported, however, that Biden would be tested on Friday.

The Democratic nominee has said he's been tested before and his campaign maintained strict health guidelines for much of the summer, during the pandemic, including eliminating most in-person campaigning. Those strictures had just started to lift.

He and Trump met in person for the first presidential debate, in Cleveland on Tuesday. While they did not wear masks while on stage, they stood more than six feet apart and did not shake hands. (At the debate, the president spoke disdainfully of Biden wearing a mask, though he said face coverings were "okay" and he wore them "when needed.")

Debate organizers said the audience members were screened for the virus beforehand.