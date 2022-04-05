Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Will Have a White House Wedding: 'Endlessly Grateful'

"Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House," Biden's granddaughter Naomi, 28, tweeted on Monday

President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi is getting married at the White House!

The 28-year-old daughter of Biden's son Hunter tweeted the celebratory news on Monday, writing, "Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House. We can't wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead."

According to the Associated Press, the wedding will take place this fall. Michael LaRosa, press secretary for Jill Biden, told the outlet that the family is "still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities."

LaRosa added, "Consistent with other private events hosted by the First Family and following the traditions of previous White House wedding festivities in prior Administrations, the Biden family will be paying for the wedding activities that occur at the White House."

The Columbia Law graduate got engaged to Peter Neal, a fellow law school attendee, in September.

Their nuptials will mark the first wedding in the White House since the Nixon administration.

Sharing a photograph of herself and Neal posing together, Naomi held up her hand in the shot to show off her engagement ring on Instagram last autumn.

"Forever 🤍," she captioned the post as Neal shared the same picture to his own Instagram page without a caption.

In September of last year, Naomi's step-grandmother said that the happy couple hadn't yet put in an official request to wed at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

"We haven't been asked yet," Dr. Biden, 70, told The New York Times in an interview at the time.

Groom-to-be Neal previously interned for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, according to Guest of Guest. The outlet added that he also interned at the White House when Barack Obama served as President and when Naomi's grandfather served as his second-in-command.

President Biden, 79, told Anderson Cooper during a CNN town hall in March 2020, "Every single day, I speak to all five of my grandkids. Either on the phone, or I text with them."

In an interview with PBS Newshour in 2020, Naomi said, "He'll pick up our calls no matter where he is. He'll be onstage, giving a speech, and we'd call him and he'd be like, 'What's wrong?!' "