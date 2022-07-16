President Joe Biden Abandons Plan to Nominate Anti-Choice Attorney as Federal Judge in Kentucky

President Joe Biden initially planned to nominate Chad Meredith as a federal district judge in Kentucky on the day the U.S. Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

BURLINGTON, IA - AUGUST 07: Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks about White Nationalism during a campaign press conference on August 7, 2019 in Burlington, Iowa. (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden has ended his plan to nominate an anti-choice Republican lawyer as a federal judge in Kentucky following last month's reversal of the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

Earlier this month, multiple media outlets reported that Biden, 79, had planned to nominate Chad Meredith as a federal district judge in Kentucky on the day the U.S. Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, citing emails.

Now, the White House says that Biden has abandoned those plans after Rand Paul, a senator from Kentucky, did not return a blue slip to sign off on the nomination.

"In considering potential District Court nominees, the White House learned that Senator Rand Paul will not return a blue slip on Chad Meredith. Therefore, the White House will not nominate Mr. Meredith," White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement, per CNN.

PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 21: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure at the Portland Air National Guard base on April 21, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. The speech marks the beginning of the president's multi-day trip to the Northwest, with stops in Portland and Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images) Joe Biden | Credit: Nathan Howard/Getty

Back in June, White House aide Kathleen Marshall, who works in the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, wrote to a staffer in Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's D.C. office about a nomination for Meredith to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, The Louisville Courier-Journal previously reported.

"To be nominated tomorrow: … Stephen Chad Meredith: candidate for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky," Marshall wrote in an email that had a subject line indicating it was not intended to be widely distributed.

"Thanks, Kate. I'll share the info and appreciate the heads up," Coulter Minix, the Beshear staffer, replied, according to reports.

The next day, the Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that granted women the right to an abortion in every state.

Days later, on June 29, Marshall wrote in a follow-up email to Minix: "Sorry for not including this in the original email. But I wanted to clarify that the email I sent was pre-decisional and privileged information. Please let me know if you have any questions. Thank you. Kate."