President Joe Biden Celebrates Return to 'In Person' Gatherings in Warm Easter Message: 'We Emerge'

President Joe Biden is celebrating Easter alongside his fellow observing Americans.

Biden, 79, shared an official statement on Sunday marking the annual Spring holiday, where he celebrated the return of "in person" festivities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as cases across the nation continue to dwindle.

"Jill and I join fellow Christians around the world in celebrating Easter Sunday — a day of joy and hope, of renewal and rebirth," Biden wrote of himself and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden.

"Once again, Holy Week has taken us on a journey from sorrow to salvation. As we reflect today on Christ's Resurrection, we are reminded that with faith, hope, and love — even death can be defeated," he continued.

Noting that he is "grateful that so many are able to celebrate this day of joy and renewal with services and family gatherings in person and together again" after more than two years of limited gatherings because of COVID-19, Joe added: "We know this Holy Day falls on heavy hearts for those who have lost loved ones and those among us living in the dark shadow of war, persecution, and poverty."

"On this day and each day, we pray for them, and for peace, freedom, and the basic dignity and respect for all of God's children," he also noted.

Continuing his holiday message, Joe said that he hopes all Americans can "look ahead" with a blessing from God.

"May we share a common hope for the future, reaffirm love and compassion for one another, and cherish the blessing of the dawn of new possibilities," Joe shared.

He closed out his message, writing, "From our family to yours, we wish you hope, health, joy, and the peace of God, which passes all understanding. Happy Easter and may God bless and keep you."

The president's holiday message came about not long after he received his second COVID-19 booster shot earlier this month, a day after the Food and Drug Administration approved the additional dose for Americans aged 50 and older.

At the time, the president, who got a second booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, also promoted the White House's new website, covid.gov, which now has information on where Americans can go for testing, treatments, vaccines, and masks all in one spot.

Americans over 50 like Biden, along with those 18 and older who are immunocompromised, are eligible to get a second booster dose if it has been at least four months since their last one. The Biden administration had urged the FDA to make this recommendation with research showing that the vaccine's protection against infection starts to wane after three months.