Twitter intervened early Wednesday as the president baselessly claimed "they" were trying to steal the election from him, with final results not yet known in key swing states as votes were being tallied

With Votes Still Being Counted, Biden and Trump Await a Morning-After Decision — 'or Maybe Even Longer'

Joe Biden and Donald Trump struck strikingly different tones as Tuesday tipped into Wednesday and the results of the 2020 presidential election remained unclear while millions of ballots nationwide — and in key swing states — were still being counted.

Speaking in in Delaware, former Vice President Biden urged patience from supporters for the final tally of ballots and he said that he felt optimistic about a win. At nearly the same time, President Trump, 74, baselessly tweeted from the White House that some unnamed “they” was trying to steal the election from him.

Twitter quickly intervened, hiding Trump's post behind a disclaimer that "some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

In recent weeks the president has grown increasingly insistent about his undemocratic perspective on vote counting, at times suggesting that ballots should not be counted after Election Day (which is what states have long lawfully done).

He has also attacked the Supreme Court for allowing some states to accept votes that are postmarked by Election Day to arrive later and he has said that he might not accept the results of his defeat, suspecting that any loss would be fraudulent.

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!" Trump tweeted early Wednesday (after initially misspelling the word "polls" as "poles").

He also wrote that he would soon make a statement, apparently from the White House where a private election night party was held.

Former Vice President Joe Biden (left) and President Donald Trump

Biden, 77, spoke to his supporters at a drive-in event — a pandemic precaution — in Wilmington, Delaware, early Wednesday. He projected confidence about the paths ahead to victory, given close margins in Arizona, Georgia and the Midwest, after Trump earned an early win in Florida: “Keep the faith guys, we’re going to win this.”

Further results, Biden said, would take time. And that was okay.

“We knew this was going to go long — but who knew we were going to go into tomorrow morning, maybe even longer?” he said.

"We need to be patient and it ain’t over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted,” he continued, going on to say: “It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won the election. That’s the decision of the American people.”

As polls were closing early Tuesday night, Trump touted the support he said was to come. "WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU!" he wrote.