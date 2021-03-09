Joe Biden's Dogs Taken to Delaware After Aggressive Behavior and Biting Incident Involving Major: Report

The German Shepherds marked the return of pets to the White House after four years under Donald Trump

President Joe Biden's two German Shepherds, Champ and Major, were taken home to Delaware on Monday following aggressive behavior by the younger dog, CNN reported.

According to the outlet, the dogs were removed from the White House after a "biting incident" involving Major and a White House security member. The security member's injuries and condition are not clear at this time.

It remains unclear if the dogs will remain in Delaware indefinitely or if they will return to Washington, D.C.

The White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

There was public support when the president and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden brought Champ and Major with them upon moving into the White House — it marked the first time in four years that a pet had lived there, and Major is the first rescue dog to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

CNN reported that Major is the rowdier of the dogs, and that he sometimes exhibits aggressive behavior like barking, jumping, and "charging" at staff. Champ at 14 is reportedly more mellow.

In November, Biden was injured while playing with Major, and ended up wearing a walking boot for a few weeks while his injury healed.

Recounting the incident to CNN at the time, Biden explained that he had just gotten out of the shower when Major dropped a ball in front of him.

"And I'm walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom. And I grabbed the ball ... and he ran," Biden said. "And I'm joking, running after him and grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug. And I tripped on the rug he slid on. That's what happened. Oh man, not a very exciting story."

In an interview with PEOPLE last month, Dr. Biden said that Champ and Major "don't have any rules, they're really good dogs."

"We trained them from the beginning," Biden added in the joint interview, going on to describe each of their personalities.