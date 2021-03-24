“Both dogs are at the White House,” a White House spokesperson tells PEOPLE of German Shepherds Major, 3, and Champ, 12

Joe Biden’s Dog Major Is Back at the White House After Training Following Incident with Security

President Joe Biden's rescue dog Major was recently spotted back at the White House following a "biting incident" with White House security.

Major, 3, and fellow German Shepherd dog Champ, 12, were both brought to Biden's family home in Delaware after the incident earlier this month.

At the Delaware residence, Major underwent additional training.

"Yes, both dogs are at the White House," a White House spokesperson confirms with PEOPLE after photos were released on Tuesday of Major being walked by a handler at the president's Washington, D.C., residence.

Major and Champ were temporarily relocated back to Delaware earlier this month after CNN published an article about Major's "biting incident."

According to the network, Major had also exhibited more aggressive behavior such as "charging" at the White House security and staff.

Last week, Biden, 78, told ABC News' George Stephanopoulous that "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin."

"What happens is ... what surprised me is the White House itself, living there: Every door you turn to, there's a guy there in a black jacket," the president continued.

"You turn a corner and there's two people I don't know at all. And they move — and he moves to protect. But he's a sweet dog," Biden said of Major.

"The dog's being trained now [with] our trainer at home in Delaware," the president said.

President-Elect Joe Biden Speaks At The Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard Reserve Center In Wilmington, Delaware Image zoom President-elect Joe Biden speaks on Tuesday in Delaware | Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Of the incident, Jen Psaki said at a briefing on March 9, "Major was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual, which was handled by the White House Medical Unit with no further treatment needed."

Biden also clarified that "didn't banish [Major] to home," but rather the dogs were brought to Delaware because he and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were both traveling.

"Eighty-five percent of the people there love him," he said. "He just — all he does is lick them and wag his tail. But ... I realize some people, understandably, are afraid of dogs to begin with," he told ABC News.

Champ and Major have become minor celebrities — at least on social media — since arriving to the White House after four years of no presidential pets under Donald Trump.