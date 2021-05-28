John F. Kennedy's daughter previously served as the U.S. ambassador to Japan from 2013 until 2017

Joe Biden Is 'Giving Serious Consideration' to Nominating Caroline Kennedy for Ambassadorship: Report

The White House declined to comment but, citing a source, the AP reported Thursday that Biden, 78, is "giving serious consideration to nominating" Kennedy, the daughter of late President John F. Kennedy, to an ambassadorship somewhere in Asia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She previously served as the U.S. ambassador to Japan under President Barack Obama from 2013 until he left office in 2017.

Kennedy, 63, is one of the most prominent members of her famed political family.

She endorsed Biden early on in his 2020 presidential run and spoke at last year's Democratic National Convention on his behalf.

During her DNC speech, she noted that she has known Biden since the 1970s, when she was a Senate intern and Biden, now 78, was a senator from Delaware.

In her initial endorsement last year, Kennedy wrote in The Boston Globe that she believed Biden would be "a president who can bring people together" and said he's someone "who knows how to get things done at home and abroad."

Caroline Kennedy Caroline Kennedy | Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty

Kennedy recalled a picturesque moment when Biden, "wearing his aviator glasses and a big smile," stepped off Air Force Two while he was visiting Japan as the then-vice president.

"He radiated American optimism and generosity of spirit," she wrote. "He made clear that America would always stand by our allies, and that we were committed to keeping the region peaceful and prosperous. He delivered tough messages as well, but he did it in private, with skill and respect."

A spokesperson for Kennedy could not immediately be reached Friday for comment on the AP report.

The Biden administration has received mounting questions when the president will announce several ambassadorial nominations.

Caroline Kennedy Caroline Kennedy | Credit: Paul Marotta/Getty

Caroline Kennedy, Joe Biden From left: Joe Biden and Caroline Kennedy | Credit: Koji Sasahara/AP/Shutterstock

Biden has yet to nominate an ambassador for several Asian countries, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and the Philippines, according to a Washington Post tracker.

Around the globe, he hasn't nominated ambassadors to dozens of other high-profile countries, such as the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Mexico, Israel, Ireland, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

In all, there are 71 countries left for Biden to nominate an ambassador.

A reporter at Tuesday's press briefing asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki when more nominations would be coming, noting that "very few ambassador positions have been announced."

Psaki, 42, told reporters that announcements will be "coming soon."