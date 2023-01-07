President Joe Biden Congratulates Kevin McCarthy After He Is Elected New House Speaker

"I am prepared to work with Republicans when I can," President Joe Biden said after Congressman Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker of the House early Saturday morning after 15 rounds of voting

By
Published on January 7, 2023 11:21 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 02: U.S. President Joe Biden returns to the White House on January 02, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden is returning from his holiday vacation in St. Croix. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images); WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 28: U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during a weekly news conference May 28, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. McCarthy held news conference to fill questions from members of the press. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty; Alex Wong/Getty

President Joe Biden is offering his congratulations to Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who was elected House speaker early Saturday morning after 15 consecutive rounds of voting.

Shortly after the historic election — which marked the first time since 1923 that nobody won the first go-around — Biden, 80, expressed his hope to work with those across the political aisle in a White House statement.

"Jill and I congratulate Kevin McCarthy on his election as Speaker of the House," Biden wrote. "The American people expect their leaders to govern in a way that puts their needs above all else, and that is what we need to do now."

"As I said after the midterms, I am prepared to work with Republicans when I can and voters made clear that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with me as well," he continued. "Now that the leadership of the House of Representatives has been decided it is time for that process to begin."

Kevin McCarthy
Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Succeeding Nancy Pelosi as speaker over the weekend, McCarthy, 57, was initially picked as the GOP's nominee back in November. He continued to not secure enough votes 14 times despite the Republican Party having the majority in the house, as he faced opposition from more extreme members of the party who didn't foresee him pushing their desired agenda forward.

After the first roll call, McCarthy only earned 203 votes, as 19 Republicans voted off script and as Democrats unanimously voted for Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

The roll call was repeated again and again until McCarthy took the majority, and eventually, Republicans voting in opposition of him fell from a high of 21 down to single digits.

"I hope one thing is clear after this week: I will never give up," McCarthy said after the final vote early Saturday. "I will never give up for you, the American people. And I will never give up on keeping our Commitment to America."

While the House speaker race was locked in a stalemate this past week, Biden previously called the situation "a little embarrassing."

Biden's comments came as he spoke with reporters on Wednesday, when he explained "the fight over the Speaker … that's not my problem," adding, "I just think it's a little embarrassing that it's taking so long," Politico reported. "The rest of the world is looking," Biden added.

But Biden wasn't the only commander-in-chief to call the Republican infighting "embarrassing."

Writing on his social media site Truth Social earlier in the week, former President Donald Trump urged Republicans not to "TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT," adding: "VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL."

