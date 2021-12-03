The president spoke about his cold during a speech on the November jobs report Friday

Joe Biden Says He Caught a Cold From His Grandson Who 'Likes to Kiss His Pop'

President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference in the State Dinning Room at the White House on November 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Speaking from the White House Friday about the November jobs report, Joe Biden's voice was unmistakably hoarse. As the 79-year-old president explained, he has a cold — one he got from his young grandson.

At the end of his speech, the president was asked by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy: "Your voice sounds a little different — are you okay?"

"I'm okay. I have a test every day — a COVID test — I've been checking for all the strands. What I have is a one-and-a-half year old grandson who had a cold, who likes to kiss his pop," Biden said, adding: "It's just a cold."

The president's youngest grandson, Beau, has been at the White House recently, joining First Lady Dr. Jill Biden as she received the White House Christmas tree just last week.

The president's son Hunter — who was also on hand and held Beau as the tree was presented — welcomed Beau with wife Melissa Cohen last year, later sharing that they had named the baby boy after Hunter's big brother, who died from brain cancer in 2015.

According to the recent results of an annual physical at Walter Reed Medical Center, the president is otherwise healthy, a White House physician said last month.

Kevin O'Connor — who has treated Biden since he became vice president in 2009 — wrote following the physical that "the president remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations."

According to his health summary released by the White House, Biden is being treated for several "stable" medical conditions including non-valvular atrial fibrillation, hyperlipidemia, gastroesophageal reflux, seasonal allergies, spinal arthritis, and "mild" sensory peripheral neuropathy of both feet.

Along with his physical in November, Biden also underwent a "routine colonoscopy" at Walter Reed, according to the White House — during which time Vice President Kamala Harris was temporarily transferred power.

"As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007 and following the process set out in the Constitution," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement, "President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia."

Psaki said that Harris would work from her office in the West Wing during the temporary transfer of power, which is outlined in section 3 of the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.