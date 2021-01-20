Just weeks after the election, Biden's sons Beau and Hunter were injured in a car accident that killed their mother Neilia and 13-month-old sister, Naomi. Biden took his oath of office from Senate secretary Frank Valeo — with his former father-in-law Robert Hunter at his side — in Beau's hospital room.

Biden took the oath there with permission from the Senate so that he could remain in Wilmington until both of his sons were well. He later began commuting to Washington every day by train, a practice he maintained throughout his career in the Senate, to be home with his kids at night.

Biden's son Beau died in 2015 after battling brain cancer for two years. He was 46 years old.