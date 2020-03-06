Joe Biden Calls Recent Protestors ‘Outrageous’ and Said He’d Welcome Secret Service Protection

Joe Biden has had enough with protestors interrupting his campaign speeches, saying in an interview on the Today show that he’d welcome Secret Service protection.

Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, has twice now stepped in over the last month to physically push away protestors who have made their way near the former vice president during campaign speeches.

CNN reports that some lawmakers have put pressure on the Department of Homeland Security to dispatch Secret Service protection to the remaining 2020 presidential candidates earlier than usual, citing recent incidents and saying the both Biden’s and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders‘ campaigns are now serious enough to warrant protection.

“I think that that’s something that has to be considered, the more outrageous some of this becomes,” Biden, 77, said Thursday morning on Today. “I wasn’t scared for me. I was worried for Jill. She’s incredible.”

On Tuesday night in California, as Vice President Biden was giving a celebratory speech to a crowd of supporters after winning a number of “Super Tuesday” states, he was interrupted by protestors who were trying to make a statement about the dairy industry.

Dr. Biden, 68, quickly stepped in to help private security and other staff members corral and remove the protestors from the stage as her husband tried to speak.

The crowd of supporters began to chant, “Let’s go, Joe!” to re-direct attention from the protestors.

Last month in New Hampshire, Dr. Biden similarly stepped in to help security guards steer a man away from the podium as he was approaching the former vice president and filming him on his cell phone.

In recent weeks, Sanders has also been interrupted by anti-dairy protestors who removed clothing and stole his microphone before pouring red liquid on themselves during a rally in Las Vegas ahead of the Nevada caucus.

“This is Nevada,” Sanders joked after returning to the podium to continue his speech. “There’s always a little bit of excitement — at no extra cost.”

But the matter is no joke to lawmakers who want to ensure safety on the campaign trail.

“As the process for nominating the Democratic candidate for President of the United States continues to advance, Americans deserve to know that the major candidates for President are protected from all threats to their safety,” Rep. Bennie Thompson wrote in a letter to the congressional Candidate Protection Advisory Committee on Wednesday.

The Democratic primary race is heating up between Biden and Sanders, too.

“What this campaign I think is increasingly about is, Which side are you on?” Sanders said Wednesday. “There has never been a campaign in recent history which has taken on the entire political establishment. That is an establishment that is working frantically to try to defeat us.”

Biden overtook Sanders in both the delegate count and national polling averages on Tuesday following a double-digit win in South Carolina last weekend and earning the endorsements from four major Democratic candidates who previously dropped out of the race: Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke and billionaire former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

On Tuesday, he won 10 of the 14 states that voted.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the race Thursday morning, leaving the race for the Democratic Party’s nomination essentially up to Biden and Sanders.