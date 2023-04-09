President Joe Biden Calls LSU's Angel Reese to Congratulate Her on Team's Championship Win

Joe Biden is congratulating Angel Reese on her historic championship win.

Earlier this week, Biden, 80, sent his praise to Reese after she and LSU's women's basketball team won the NCAA championship.

Biden "called LSU Tigers player Angel Reese to congratulate her on LSU's historic season and championship win," the White House press pool said.

The commander-in-chief also spoke with LSU Tigers women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey, and left a message for UConn Huskies men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley, "to congratulate them on their respective championship victories and invite them to the White House," the press pool added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty

Biden's call to Reese, 20, came about after a week of back-and-forth from the basketball star, who said she would not accept an invitation to the White House following her team's victory.

Reese said her team would not accept an invite to Washington, D.C. on the I Am Athlete podcast earlier this week, though University spokesman Michael Bonnette confirmed Friday to the Associated Press that LSU will indeed take Biden up on his offer.

Later on Friday morning, Reese appeared on ESPN's SportsCenter, where she said she will be attending the forthcoming White House visit with her team. "In the beginning, we were hurt — it was emotional because we know how hard we worked all year for everything," Reese said.

"You don't get that experience [to go to the White House] ever, and I know my team probably wants to go for sure and my coaches are supportive of that, so I'm going to do what's best for the team, and we've decided we're going to go," she added. "I'm a team player. I'm going to do what's best for the team. I'm the captain."

RELATED VIDEO: LSU Star Angel Reese Responds to Critics: 'This Is for The Girls That Look Like Me'

Reese had previously been upset because first lady Dr. Jill Biden suggested that both women's teams from the NCAA Tournament final, the Louisiana State University Tigers and Iowa Hawkeyes in Dallas, be invited to the White House.

"So I know we'll have the champions come to the White House, we always do," Jill, 71, said, according to CNN.

"So, we hope LSU will come but, you know, I'm going to tell Joe [Biden] I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game," she added.

Traditionally, only the national champions receive an invitation to the White House. If Iowa had also received an invitation, it would be the first time both title game teams were offered the opportunity.