Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders Both Tout Wins in 'Super Tuesday' Speeches as 2020 Race Tightens

In two celebratory speeches across the country from one another Tuesday night, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden both claimed major victories in “Super Tuesday” states as the final polls closed on the West Coast.

Biden, 77, celebrated with a crowd of supporters in California as his campaign made a comeback Tuesday night, winning at least seven states.

In his home state of Vermont, the 78-year-old Sanders downplayed Biden’s successes and touted his own in states such as Colorado and Utah.

Sanders, who was the Democratic Party’s leading candidate coming into Tuesday night’s vote, won at least three states. Results were still being counted early Wednesday.

“We are not only taking on the corporate establishment,” Sanders told his supporters. “We are taking on the political establishment.”

Biden’s recent momentum comes after the former vice president decisively won the South Carolina primary on Saturday and then received endorsements from three former 2020 — Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke — which the surging candidate credited for some of his results Tuesday. (Buttigieg and Klobuchar both dropped out after losing in South Carolina.)

“We won Minnesota because of Amy Klobuchar,” Biden said Tuesday. “We’re doing well in Texas because of Beto O’Rourke.”

Biden overtook Sanders in the national polls on Tuesday night, according to results from RealClearPolitics. He had faded in recent weeks after finishing in fourth place in the Iowa caucus and an even more distant fifth in the New Hampshire primary. But he came in second in Nevada, though far behind Sanders, before winning South Carolina by double digits.

“We were told when we got to ‘Super Tuesday’ that it was going to be over,” Biden said. “Well, now it might be over for the other guy.”

RELATED: Who Is Still Running for President in 2020

Image zoom From left: Mike Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden at a February debate Mario Tama/Getty

The race isn’t over yet: Thirty-two states are still waiting to hold their own contests over the next three months.

But what was once a historically large Democratic field of candidates with over two dozen politicians in the race has now focused in on two leading candidates.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, billionaire Mike Bloomberg and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard are still in the race, despite poor disappointing on Tuesday.

Bloomberg, a former New York City mayor and one of the world’s richest men, spent more than $550 million on his campaign coming into “Super Tuesday,” according to The Washington Post, with more than $200 million of that being spent on political ads in the 14 states and one U.S. territory that held their votes on Tuesday night.

The 78-year-old billionaire walked away with one victory in the American Samoa territory but maintained throughout the day that he would continue his campaign through the Democratic National Convention in mid-July.

“I have no intention of dropping out,” Bloomberg told reporters on Tuesday. “We’re in it to win it.”

RELATED: Who Is Winning the Democratic Primary and How Many Delegates the Candidates Have

Warren, 70, maintained late Tuesday night that she’d stay in the race too.

In a message to her supporters, she said, “There are six more primaries just one week away, and we need your help to keep up the momentum,” signaling that she was looking ahead to the March 10 votes in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington.



The eventual Democratic presidential nominee will need at least 1,991 delegates to win the party’s nomination at convention this summer. More than 1,300 delegates were up for grabs on Tuesday night.

Given the votes so far, it seems only Biden and Sanders are on a path to achieve that number.

“It’s looking good,” Biden told his supporters Tuesday. “I’m here to report: We are very much alive. And make no mistake about it, this campaign will send Donald Trump packing.”