Joe Biden Teases 2020 Run, Says He's 'the Most Qualified Person in the Country to Be President'

Joe Biden says he’ll make a decision on whether he’ll run for president in 2020 within the next two months.

On Monday night, the 76-year-old former vice president revealed during a stop for his book tour in Missoula, Montana, that he believes he’s more than up to snuff for the job, multiple outlets have reported.

“I’ll be as straight with you as I can. I think I’m the most qualified person in the country to be president,” Biden said as a crowd at the University of Montana cheered, according to CNN. “The issues that we face as a country today are the issues that have been in my wheelhouse, that I’ve worked on my whole life.”

Joe and Jill Biden

He continued: “No one should run for the job unless they believe that they would be qualified doing the job. I’ve been doing this my whole adult life, and the issues that are the most consequential relating to the plight of the middle class and our foreign policy are things that I have — even my critics would acknowledge, I may not be right but I know a great deal about it,” reported CNN.

Joe Biden

According to NBC News, the biggest impediment for a Biden presidential bid is his family: “[We] need to decide as a unit whether we’re ready,” he explained. “I have two young grandchildren my son left who love me and adore me and want me around. I want to be there to take care of them, so we’ve got to figure out whether or not this is something we can all do. … We’re going to make that decision in the next six weeks to two months.”

It’s only natural for the Delaware Democrat talk about 2020 while promoting his memoir, Promise Me, Dad — because it tells the story of how the death of his son Beau from brain cancer prevented him from running four years earlier.

Joe Biden and Barack Obama

After the moderator accused him of being “old” and “out of touch”, Biden reflected on the liabilities he might present if he were to become the president, CNN reported.

The former senator conceded that he can be a “gaffe machine” at times, before quickly pivoting and comparing himself to current President Donald Trump. “What a wonderful thing compared to a guy who can’t tell the truth,” he joked of his earlier comment.

“No one doubts what I say, the problem is I sometimes say all that I mean. The question is what kind of nation are we becoming?” Biden continued, according to local paper the Missoula Current.

He concluded: “Whether or not I run, whoever runs, I’m going to break my neck to make sure they win. We can’t have four more years.”