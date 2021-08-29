Joe Biden Attends Dignified Transfer After Honoring Service Members Killed in Afghanistan as 'Heroes'

On Sunday, President Joe Biden attended a dignified transfer for the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in Thursday's airport attack in Kabul

US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One prior to departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, August, 29, 2021.

US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One prior to departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, August, 29, 2021.

President Joe Biden is paying his respects to the families of the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in Thursday's attack outside the Afghanistan capital airport in Kabul.

On Sunday, the President traveled to Dover, Delaware, where he and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden met with family members and attended a dignified transfer as the remains of the service members arrived in the United States.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the solemn moment, flag-draped transfer cases were taken from a military cargo plane. Carried out in near silence, at certain points of the service sounds of mourning could be heard coming from the area where family members were standing, per a White House pool report.

At least 169 Afghans also died in the heinous bombing and gun attack, according to the Associated Press.

"The 13 service members that we lost were heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our highest American ideals and while saving the lives of others," Biden said in a statement on Saturday. "Their bravery and selflessness has enabled more than 117,000 people at risk to reach safety thus far. May God protect our troops and all those standing watch in these dangerous days."

US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden, and other officials, attends the dignified transfer of the remains of fallen service members at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, August, 29, 2021. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden | Credit: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty

Officials believe U.S. forces were targeted in a suicide attack amid ongoing evacuation efforts by extremists with a branch of the Islamic State who oppose both America and the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The dead include 11 Marines, an Army Staff Sergeant, and a Navy Corpsman, all of whom were under the age of 32. One of the confirmed victims, Sergeant Nicole Gee, was photographed just days earlier, holding a baby in her arms at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport.

"I love my job," the 23-year-old from California captioned the snap.

Hunter Lopez and Nicole L Gee and Rylee McCollum Three of the U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan