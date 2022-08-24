President Biden's Approval Rating Is on the Rise, Reaching Highest Percentage Since Early June

A new poll shows Biden's approval at 41% following a series of legislative wins by the Democrat-controlled Congress

By
Kyler Alvord
Kyler Alvord

Kyler Alvord leads PEOPLE's digital politics coverage as a news editor for the brand. He joined the publication in 2021 as the associate crime editor.

Published on August 24, 2022 10:24 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (13074650i) President Joe Biden leaving the White House to go to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. President Joe Biden Leaving the White House to Rehoboth Beach - 07 Aug 2022
Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

President Joe Biden is slowly earning back Americans' trust after a series of legislative wins by the Democrat-controlled Congress boosted his party's enthusiasm.

According to a new opinion poll by Reuters and Ipsos, Biden's approval rating has risen to 41%, the highest number he's seen since early June.

The president still has a long way to go toward convincing the nation that he deserves another term in the White House, but the new poll is a promising sign for his administration — and for members of the Democratic Party, who are at risk of losing their majority in the House and Senate in the upcoming midterm elections.

Biden began his presidency on a high note, but as the COVID-19 pandemic dragged on and inflation began to drain Americans' bank accounts, he became the face of the flailing economy. Other issues, such as baby formula shortages, added to the public's dissatisfaction.

Just last month, a New York Times/Siena College poll revealed that only 1 in 3 Americans approved of Biden's performance, echoing President Donald Trump's low point and sending a warning sign to the White House that Biden was in danger of following Trump's one-term track.

With gas prices now receding, bills like the PACT Act and Inflation Reduction Act finally moving through Congress, and a decision expected any moment on student debt cancellation, Biden has followed through on some of his campaign promises and demonstrated an ability to get Congress in line with his values.

The question now is if he can keep up his momentum and lead the Democratic Party to victory this November, or if his moment of glory will fade. With a majority of Democrats looking for a new candidate to take over the 2024 presidential ticket, his stakes couldn't be higher.

