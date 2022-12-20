Joe Biden Addresses Rise in Anti-Semitism at White House Hanukkah Reception: 'Hate Will Not Prevail'

First Lady Jill Biden shared on Monday that White House has added a menorah to its holiday collection for the first time

By
Published on December 20, 2022 02:13 PM
US President Joe Biden speaks during a Hanukkah Holiday Reception in the Grand Foyer of the White House
Photo: Samuel Corum/UPI/Shutterstock

President Joe Biden on Monday issued a forceful rebuke of anti-semitism while delivering remarks at a White House Hanukkah ceremony.

Speaking to a crowd gathered o celebrate the ancient Jewish festival of lights, the president noted that this year's Hanukkah arrival comes "in the midst of rising emboldenment of antisemitism at home and, quite frankly, around the world."

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden (C) speaks alongside US President Joe Biden (L) and Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker during a Hanukkah Holiday Reception in the Grand Foyer of the White House
Samuel Corum/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"I recognize your fear, your hurt, your worry that this vile and venom is becoming too normal," Biden said. "As your President, I want to make this clear — as my dad would say, and many of you have said: Silence is complicity. We must not remain silent."

Biden continued: "Today, we must all say clearly and forcefully: Antisemitism and all forms of hate and violence in this country can have no safe harbor in America. Period. And evil — this is not hyperbole — evil will not win. Hate will not prevail."

"Like this White House menorah, our commitment to the safety of the Jewish people and to the vibrancy of Jewish life that's tightly woven into every fabric of America, it's permanent," he added. "Permanent."

US President Joe Biden hugs Bronia Brandman, who is a Holocaust Survivor and retired public-school teacher, before lightings the menorah during a Hanukkah Holiday Reception
Samuel Corum/UPI/Shutterstock

Biden closed by saying he felt "optimistic about America," introducing three special guests on hand to help light the menorah: Holocaust survivor Bronia Brandman, Ambassador Michèle Taylor (a granddaughter of Holocaust survivors) and Avi Heschel, the granddaughter of Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel.

Elsewhere during the Monday night event, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden introduced attendees to a new addition to the White House holiday collection: a menorah made of reclaimed beams from the White House itself.

"It's made of historic wood from the beams of this house, rescued when President Truman renovated this building," Dr. Biden explained. "Its hand-hammered silver cups are meant to magnify the glow of the candles, their beauty reminding us both [of] the Hanukkah miracle and the joy it inspired."

President Joe Biden speaks during a Hanukkah holiday reception in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington
Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

Dr. Biden continued: "You know, other menorahs have been borrowed before — significant, and meaningful ones. But the White House has never had its own menorah until now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The White House Hanukkah celebration comes weeks after the president denounced anti-semitic remarks made by Kanye West who — days after meeting with former President Donald Trump — said in an interview, "I like Hitler," denied that the Holocaust happened, and then posted a swastika on Twitter.

In a tweet published after West's remarks, Biden wrote: "I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened."

He continued: "Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity."

An audit conducted by the Anti-Defamation League and published earlier this year found that anti-semitic incidents reached an all-time high last year, with the organization's CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt saying in a release, "Jews are experiencing more antisemitic incidents than we have in this country in at least 40 years, and that's a deeply troubling indicator of larger societal fissures."

Related Articles
President Joe Biden
President Biden Speaks Out in Wake of Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks: 'Silence is Complicity"
Jill Biden Unveils White House Holiday Decorations, Complete with Life-Sized Replicas of Commander and Willow
Jill Biden Unveils White House Holiday Decorations, Complete with Life-Sized Replicas of Commander and Willow
Jack Antonoff; Lizzo; John Legend
John Legend, Lizzo and More Call Out Kanye West for Antisemitic and Bullying Posts: 'Unacceptable'
Joshua Davis
Jill Biden Invited Teen Diabetes Activist, Ukraine's Ambassador and More Guests to State of the Union
Rev Barber
Roiled by Racism & Pandemic, Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II Says 'the Only Way We Make It Through Is Together'
US President Joe Biden pardons the 2022 National Thanksgiving Turkey Chocolate as National Turkey Federation Chairman Ronald Parker looks on during an event on the South Lawn of the White House on November 21, 2022.
Joe Biden Pardons Turkeys Named 'Chocolate' and 'Chip' in Annual White House Tradition
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend the wedding of Peter Neal and Naomi Biden Neal, Saturday, November 19, 2022 on the South Lawn. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)
Naomi Biden, Granddaughter of Joe Biden, Marries Peter Neal in White House Wedding That's a Historic First
Beyonce
Find Out Which Presidential Candidate These Celebrities Are Supporting
Wedding preparations are seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on November 18, 2022. - Naomi Biden, 28, granddaughter of US President Joe Biden, will marry Peter Neal, 25, on the South Lawn on November 19, 2022. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Naomi Biden and Peter Neal Expected to Tie the Knot Today in Historic White House Wedding
Sienna Miller New Home Line
Launches We Love! Sienna Miller Reveals Holiday Edit with ABC Carpet & Home, Plus More New Home Products
This photograph, taken by Pete Souza on October 31, 2014, shows the South Portico of the White House festively decorated for a Halloween celebration hosted by President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for local children and military families. The decorations included large inflatable pumpkins and facades of trees with autumnal leaves.
The Bidens Will Welcome First Responder Kids to the White House for Halloween
Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. President as his wife Dr. Jill Biden looks on during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC
Joe Biden Sworn in as the 46th President, Telling America: 'Democracy Has Prevailed'
Joe Biden
Biden and Harris Meet with Asian American Leaders in Georgia After Spa Shooting: ‘We Cannot Be Complicit’
This photograph is of First Lady Barbara Bush grinning as she poses with costumed performers, a group of clowns, and a lone werewolf on the South Grounds of the White House as part of a Halloween celebration.
A Photo History of White House Halloweens Through the Years
Billy Porter HONORÉE FANONNE JEFFERS
These Contemporary Black Authors Are Loved by Kerry Washington, Barack Obama and More
In this black and white photograph, First Lady Betty Ford and Social Secretary Nancy Howe prepare for Halloween as they dress a skeleton borrowed from the White House infirmary. The two set up the skeleton in President Gerald R. Ford's private study.
Is the White House Haunted? Some Former Residents (and Their Pets) Think So