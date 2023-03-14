Joe Biden Accidentally Lets Slip That Jimmy Carter Asked Him to Deliver His Eulogy

“Excuse me, I shouldn’t say that,” the president said at a fundraiser in California after inadvertently sharing the news

Published on March 14, 2023 10:04 AM
U.S. President Joe Biden; Former President Jimmy Carter
Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images; Ida Mae Astute /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images

Joe Biden will be giving former president Jimmy Carter's eulogy, according to remarks made by the president at a fundraiser on Monday.

"I spent time with Jimmy Carter, and it's finally caught up with him," he said in Rancho Santa Fe, California, likely referring to Carter's previous bout with cancer.

"But they found a way to keep him going for a lot longer than they anticipated because they found a breakthrough," Biden added, according to a White House pool report.

"He asked me to do his eulogy," Biden then said to the group, before he added, "excuse me, I shouldn't say that."

The Carter Center announced in a statement last month that the former U.S. president, 98, will be moved to hospice care following "a series of short hospital stays."

"Former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," the statement said. "He has the full support of his family and his medical team."

"The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers," the statement concluded.

(MANDATORY CREDIT ON ALL USES) Former President Jimmy Carter during Former President Jimmy Carter Signs His Book "Palestine: Peace, Not Apartheid" - November 27, 2006 at the Barnes & Noble in New York, New York. (Photo by Brian Ach/WireImage)
Former President Jimmy Carter. Brian Ach/WireImage

President Carter's health news comes about after he set a new record as the longest-living United States president in October.

Carter has held the title since March 2019, months after the previous titleholder — President George H.W. Bushdied at the age of 94.

His wife, Rosalynn Carter has also spent the vast majority of her life — 76 years — married to the former president, and by all accounts, has no regrets.

Despite the immeasurable stress they've faced at various points in their relationship, Jimmy and Rosalynn have never crumbled, always leaning on one another when things get tough. DuBose Porter, the Carters' longtime friend and political ally, once told PEOPLE that when it comes to the former first couple, "sometimes it's difficult to know where one ends and the other begins."

