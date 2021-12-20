The president and his family walked the grounds of a Catholic church in Delaware where Nelia Biden, Naomi Biden and now Beau Biden, who died in 2015, are all buried

Joe Biden Visits Graves of First Wife and Their Baby Daughter on Anniversary of Deadly Christmas Car Crash

President Joe Biden on Saturday paid an emotional visit to the Delaware grave sites of his first wife and their baby to mark the anniversary of their deaths.

Biden's wife, Neilia, and 13-month-old daughter Naomi were killed in a Christmastime car crash in December 1972 shortly after Biden was elected to the U.S. Senate. The couple's two sons, Beau and Hunter, who were then about to turn 4 and 3, were also in the car and were seriously injured.

Biden, 79, paid his respects Saturday at a cemetery on the grounds of St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic church in Delaware, according to White House pool reporters who accompanied the presidential motorcade to the site.

He was joined by members of his family, including his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, son Hunter, daughter Ashley, his grandchildren and others.

His son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015 at 46, is also buried at the cemetery.

Upon his arrival, the president was greeted by a priest in purple robes, according to reporters. Biden walked around the church grounds and spent time at his family's graves on an overcast and chilly morning before returning to his residence in Delaware, where he and the first lady usually spend their weekends away from the White House.

Looking Back at the Fatal Crash

In 1972, just one month after winning his first Senate race, Biden learned that his wife and college sweetheart, Neilia, and their daughter Naomi had been killed in a car wreck while they were out shopping for a Christmas tree.

"By the tone of the phone call, you just knew," Biden said in 2012, addressing the families of fallen U.S. soldiers. "You just felt it in your bones: Something bad happened."

After the wreck, senator-elect Biden took the oath of office at the hospital to stay with his boys while they recuperated.

"I was supposed to be sworn in with everyone else that year in '73, but I wouldn't go down. So … the secretary of the Senate [came] to swear me in, in the hospital room with my children," he recalled in a Yale University commencement address in 2015.