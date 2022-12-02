Joe and Jill Biden Welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and His Wife Brigitte at State Dinner

The first State dinner of the Biden administration took place on Thursday.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, to the White House in the first state visit since 2021.

At the event, the first lady dazzled in a custom hand-beaded navy crepe floral gown that touched on the night's color theme of red, white and blue, representing both the United States and France's flags. Brigette also honored the night's theme of unity in a long-sleeved, ivory-colored dress with silver embellishments.

The presidents chose to wear similar black tuxedos to the event, where they spoke about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and ways to better an international partnership between France and the United States.

"I'm extremely happy and honored to be here for the first state visit of your administration. And this is, for me, the best evidence of this, indeed, very long-term friendship and partnership. And this is exactly the basis of — of our relation," said President Macron during the presidents' joint remarks.

Drew Angerer/Getty

Special guests were treated to a prestige menu that included butter-poached Maine lobster, American Osetra caviar, and award-winning American cheeses, per the White House. The dessert menu featured French twists on American classics via orange chiffon cake, roasted pears with citrus sauce and crème Fraiche ice cream.

In attendance were notable figures in media, politics and the entertainment industry.

Nathan Howard/Getty

Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert and his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert smiled as they made their way into the temporary pavilion that the dinner was held in on the White House South Lawn.

The night was also a family affair for Jennifer Garner, who was joined by her 17-year-old daughter Violet.

Nathan Howard/Getty

The mother-daughter duo wore matching ensembles. Violet shined in a black v-neck dress as she rang in her birthday next to her mom in a black form-fitted dress.

Chrissy Teigen, who celebrated her 37th birthday on Wednesday, attended the event alongside her husband John Legend.

Nathan Howard/Getty

The expectant mother was pretty in pink in an off-the-shoulder dress that she accessorized with black gloves.

She shared an image from the event on her Instagram Story. Red roses and white irises are seen next to a dinner plate setting with the presidential seal. While speaking about the dinner, the first lady said the flowers represent the interwoven history of France and the United States.