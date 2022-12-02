Joe and Jill Biden Welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and His Wife Brigitte at State Dinner

The State dinner comes after the yearly tradition was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 2, 2022 12:35 AM
US First Lady Jill Biden, from right, US President Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron, France's president, and wife Brigitte Macron at the Grand Staircase of the White House ahead of a state dinner in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Biden said he wouldn't apologize for a new climate and tax law that European leaders say unfairly subsidize American companies, threatening to overshadow a visit by his French counterpart Macron. Photographer: Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Photo: Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty

The first State dinner of the Biden administration took place on Thursday.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, to the White House in the first state visit since 2021.

At the event, the first lady dazzled in a custom hand-beaded navy crepe floral gown that touched on the night's color theme of red, white and blue, representing both the United States and France's flags. Brigette also honored the night's theme of unity in a long-sleeved, ivory-colored dress with silver embellishments.

The presidents chose to wear similar black tuxedos to the event, where they spoke about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and ways to better an international partnership between France and the United States.

"I'm extremely happy and honored to be here for the first state visit of your administration. And this is, for me, the best evidence of this, indeed, very long-term friendship and partnership. And this is exactly the basis of — of our relation," said President Macron during the presidents' joint remarks.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 1: U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron make a toast after speaking at the state dinner on the South Lawn of the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Biden is hosting Macron for the first official state visit of the Biden administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty

Special guests were treated to a prestige menu that included butter-poached Maine lobster, American Osetra caviar, and award-winning American cheeses, per the White House. The dessert menu featured French twists on American classics via orange chiffon cake, roasted pears with citrus sauce and crème Fraiche ice cream.

In attendance were notable figures in media, politics and the entertainment industry.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Comedian Stephen Colbert and his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first for the Biden administration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Nathan Howard/Getty

Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert and his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert smiled as they made their way into the temporary pavilion that the dinner was held in on the White House South Lawn.

The night was also a family affair for Jennifer Garner, who was joined by her 17-year-old daughter Violet.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Actress <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Garner</a> and her daughter Violet arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first for the Biden administration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Nathan Howard/Getty

The mother-daughter duo wore matching ensembles. Violet shined in a black v-neck dress as she rang in her birthday next to her mom in a black form-fitted dress.

Chrissy Teigen, who celebrated her 37th birthday on Wednesday, attended the event alongside her husband John Legend.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: John Legend and <a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen/" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a> arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first of the Biden administration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Nathan Howard/Getty

The expectant mother was pretty in pink in an off-the-shoulder dress that she accessorized with black gloves.

She shared an image from the event on her Instagram Story. Red roses and white irises are seen next to a dinner plate setting with the presidential seal. While speaking about the dinner, the first lady said the flowers represent the interwoven history of France and the United States.

Related Articles
New Zealand Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern speaks at a joint press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on November 30, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand Prime Minister, Fires Back at Reporter's Misogynistic Question
President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron wave as Biden welcomes Macron to the White House for an official state visit arrival ceremony on December 01, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Biden is welcoming Macron for the first official state visit of the Biden administration.
Bidens Will Host Their First State Dinner Thursday, Complete with Lobster and Crème Fraîche Ice Cream
Kanye West attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 at Cour Carree du Louvre on March 6, 2015 in Paris, France.
House GOP Finally Deletes 'Kanye. Elon. Trump.' Tweet After Kanye West's Latest Antisemitic Tirade
Heisman Trophy winner and Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally on May 23, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. Tomorrow is the Primary Election Day in the state of Georgia.
Herschel Walker Faces New Allegations of Violence, Infidelity from Former Girlfriends
Barack (left) and Michelle Obama
Barack and Michelle Obama Appear in New Ads for Raphael Warnock in Final Days of Georgia Senate Race
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga attends the 38th Annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage); NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: Former professional football player Herschel Walker visits the SiriusXM Studios on November 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Georgia's Lieutenant Governor Says He Didn't Vote for Herschel Walker or Raphael Warnock in Senate Runoff
Henry Chase Hager (L) and co-author Jenna Bush-Hager attend 92Y Talks: Laura Bush & Jenna Bush-Hager
Jenna Bush Hager Recalls When Now-Husband Got Caught Sneaking Out of White House One Morning
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Zalubowski/AP/Shutterstock (13632768d) Bouquets of flowers sit on a corner near the site of a mass shooting at a gay bar, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Club Q on its Facebook page thanked the "quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack Shooting, Colorado Springs, United States - 21 Nov 2022
Drag Queen Who Lost Friends at Club Q and Pulse Tells Anti-LGBTQ Lawmakers Blood 'Is on Their Hands'
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Joe Biden
President Joe Biden to Welcome Prince William and Kate Middleton During This Week's Boston Trip
Former Presidents Bill Clinton
Bill Clinton Tests Positive for COVID and Has Mild Symptoms: 'Keeping Busy at Home'
Democratic House leaders
House Democrats Give Outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi a New Title to Honor Her 20 Years of Leadership
Hakeem Jeffries
Hakeem Jeffries Chosen as Nancy Pelosi's Successor, Becoming First Black Party Leader in U.S. History
Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) (C), Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) (L) and Rep. Stephanie Murphy listen as Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) (not pictured) presents evidence during the seventh hearing held by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 12, 2022 in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence related to the January 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol for almost a year, is presenting its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building in an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for Joe Biden.
Jan. 6 Committee Chair Says Final Report on Capitol Riots May Be Ready Before Christmas
Ikeita Cantu, left, and her wife Carmen Guzman, of McLean, Va., hold up signs as they celebrate outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday June 26, 2015, after the court declared that same-sex couples have a right to marry anywhere in the US. The couple was married in Canada in 2009 when gay marriage was illegal in Virginia
Senate Passes Respect for Marriage Act with 12 Republicans Joining to Ensure Same-Sex Marriage Protections
Mitch McConnell; Donald Trump
McConnell Says Anyone Meeting with Antisemites and White Supremacists 'Unlikely' to Be Elected President
Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA) speaks during a press conference by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic Representatives with leaders of many faiths on the Build Back Better Act. The legislation contains many of the Bident Administration's policy priorities, including social programs like child care subsidies and paid leave, as well as climate solutions. Pelosi, faith leaders speak on the Build Back Better Act, Washington, United States - 20 Oct 2021
U.S. Rep Donald McEachin Dies Days After Reelection: Virginia Democrat Was 61