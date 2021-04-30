Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"His health has gotten better," President Biden told reporters about former President Carter

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter 'Talked About the Old Days' with Joe and Jill Biden During Ga. Visit

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter (center) walks President Joe Biden (right) and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden out after they after visited her and former President Jimmy Carter on Thursday in Plains, Georgia.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden dropped in for a visit Thursday at the Georgia home of former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Carter, 96, is the oldest living president and has largely remained in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, with Mrs. Carter, 93, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was great to see President Carter," President Biden, 78, told reporters on Thursday as he and his wife headed home after a subsequent rally in Atlanta. "He reminded me that I was the first person to endorse him outside of Georgia. And we sat and talked about the old days."

The Bidens visited with the Carters for about an hour inside their home, according to reporters traveling with the president.

When the first couple left, Mrs. Carter walked them to the door of the Carters' Plains home.

President Carter was not visible, but Biden told reporters afterwards he was doing well.

"His health has gotten better," Biden said. "I mean, he — you know, he's really, it's amazing. He keeps bouncing back."

Biden said he and the former president "talked a little bit about cancer research and a few other things," but that it was "just great to see him."

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Back at Church Center, from left: Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter in church in February | Credit: Marantha Baptist Church/Facebook

U.S. President Joe Biden picks a dandelion for first lady Jill Biden as they walk to Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House on April 29, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden (right) picks a dandelion for First Lady Dr. Jill Biden as they walk to Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House on Thursday. | Credit: Sarah Silbiger/Getty

President Carter has had multiple health challenges in recent years, including several falls and a 2019 surgery for bleeding in his brain.

He and his wife endorsed then-candidate Biden during last year's campaign, appearing by voiceover in a video at the Democratic National Convention.

The couple did not attend Biden's inauguration in January — the first time President Carter had missed the ceremony in four decades — but sent well wishes.

CNN reported White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told journalists on Air Force One on Thursday that the presidents spoke on the phone the night before Biden was sworn into office in January.

"They had said on that call that they would try to connect after the inauguration, and since they were both in Georgia they wanted to stop by and say hello," Jean-Pierre told reporters, according to CNN.

The Carters recently resumed attending their usual Sunday church services after getting fully vaccinated.

The couple celebrated 74 years of marriage in 2020 — the longest union of any first couple in U.S. history.