Joe Biden Invokes Car Crash Deaths of First Wife and Daughter as He Meets with Condo Collapse Families

US President Joe Biden(R) greets first responders to the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, during a meeting with them in Miami Beach, Florida, July 1, 2021. - President Joe Biden flew to Florida on Thursday to "comfort" families of people killed or still missing in the rubble of a beachfront apartment building, where hopes of finding survivors had all but evaporated. Biden and First Lady Jill Biden left the White House early for the flight to Miami, and then traveled by motorcade to nearby Surfside, where the death toll in the tragedy now stands at 18, and more than 140 still unaccounted for. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden flew to Florida on Thursday to visit with state officials, first responders and families of the victims who were in the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside when it collapsed last week.

In a press briefing with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state and local officials, President Biden, 78, said he was confident the federal government would cover the steep costs associated with the response to the pre-dawn building collapse on June 24.

"I think I have the power and will know shortly to be able to pick up 100 percent of the costs of the county and the state," Biden told DeSantis in front of reporters. "I'm quite sure I can do that."

Patting DeSantis on the hand, Biden also talked about how the tragedy transcended partisanship.

"You know what's good about this? We're letting the nation know we can cooperate," he said, nodding toward the Republican governor. "When it's really important ... we come together. This is life and death."

DeSantis echoed that, saying: "You recognize in each individual unit, there's an amazing story, and lives have been shattered irrevocably as a result of this. We have families with kids missing. And we even have young newlyweds who hadn't even been married a year who were in the tower when it collapsed."

US President Joe Biden speaks alongside Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (R) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (L) about the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, during a briefing in Miami Beach, Florida, July 1, 2021. From left: Gov. Ron DeSantis, Joe Biden, Incident Commander Mayor Daniella Levine Cava | Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greet first responders to the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, during a meeting with them in Miami Beach, Florida, July 1, 2021. Joe Biden and Jill Biden meet with first responders near the Surfside condo collapse | Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

Later in the afternoon, Biden met with first responders, telling the group, "Most of the time people don't really fully appreciate you till they need you," according to a pool of traveling reporters with him.

"What you're doing now is just hard as hell to deal with, even psychologically, to deal with," he said. "And I just wanted to say thank you. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

The president went on to note that first responders elsewhere in the country also face challenges due to drought and high heat.

"Until we need you, no one fully appreciates what you do," he said. "But I promise you — we know. We know. What you're doing here is incredible, having to deal with the uncertainty, and worrying about the families."

US President Joe Biden speaks alongside Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (C) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (L) about the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, during a briefing in Miami Beach, Florida, July 1, 2021 Joe Biden meets with Florida officials | Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

Following his meeting with first responders, both the president and first lady met with families of those who were in the building at the time of its collapse.

Eighteen people have died with 145 still unaccounted for.

Though the nearly three-hour meeting was closed to press, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters that President Biden invoked his own experience with loss and became emotional when speaking to the families.

As CBS News Senior White House Correspondent Weijia Jiang noted in a tweet, Biden spoke specifically about the 1972 car wreck that killed his wife and college sweetheart, Neilia, and their 13-month-old daughter Naomi, just one month after he won his first Senate race.

According to a press pool report, Biden "delivered brief remarks from the center of the room, then went from table to table" to meet with families individually.

Authorities have not yet determined why a section of the condo building fell and, earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the president believes "there should be an investigation" into what led to the collapse.

A massive search and rescue operation has been underway at the site in the days since the tragedy, though those efforts were halted overnight due to concerns that the remaining structure surrounding the area wasn't stable.