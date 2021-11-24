The Bidens Join Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff to Serve Meals Before Thanksgiving

On Monday, the Bidens celebrated an early Thanksgiving with military families at Fort Bragg, North Carolina

The first and second couples joined together on Tuesday, assembling Thanksgiving meal kits at DC Central Kitchen ahead of celebrating the holiday with their own families.

Dutifully masked and gloved, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden along with Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff donned aprons and lifted spatulas as they idshed up meals for those who benefit from the organization's efforts.

Upon entering, all four shook hands and offered elbow bumps with volunteers of the organization, which according to the White House makes roughly 5,000 meals per day for those in need and trains adults for careers in the culinary industry.

dc central kitchen, Joe and Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Jill Biden (left) and Kamala Harris at DC Central Kitchen | Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/getty

President Biden, 79, used tongs to place turkey in aluminum containers while Dr. Biden, 70, scooped servings of sweet potatoes and Vice President Harris manned the green beans.

Emhoff, 57, finished the meals off with helpings of gravy.

This marks the second year in a row Harris and Emhoff have visited DC Central Kitchen, which has played a pivotal role in fighting food insecurity in the District.

Last year, the then vice president-elect and her husband — along with chef José Andrés — also paid a visit to the organization to say thank you to workers. According to reporters with them, Andrés, who serves on DC Central Kitchen's board, was also on hand at Tuesday's event.

On Monday, the Bidens celebrated an early Thanksgiving with military families at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, thanking service members and helping serve a holiday meal to some 250 attendees.

"I know what it feels like for all of your families here because you won't be home for the holidays," the first lady said at Fort Bragg, referencing her late stepson Beau Biden's National Guard service in Iraq and Kosovo. "So I want to thank all of you. That's why we came to have dinner with you — to say thank you to you."

Late last week, the White House confirmed that the president and first lady will return to Nantucket for Thanksgiving like they've done for many years since 1975, including as vice president and second lady and while Biden was a senator from Delaware.

The Bidens will travel to the Massachusetts island on Tuesday night, after the president delivered a speech about the economy and inflation, which has become an increasingly pressing issue for his administration.

The trip to Nantucket comes a year after the couple had a shift to their annual routine due to the pandemic.