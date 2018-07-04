J.K. Rowling Trolls Donald Trump for Typo in Tweet Bragging About His Writing: 'Hahahahaha'

J.K. Rowling couldn’t stop laughing after spending a little time “pouring” over Donald Trump‘s recent tweet.

After the president turned to his favorite medium — Twitter — on Tuesday evening to boast about his writing ability, and to hit back at those who criticize his missives for their typos and creative capitalization, the celebrated Harry Potter author called out Trump for his glaring typo.

“After having written many best selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pour over my tweets looking for a mistake. I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized!” Trump initially tweeted.

TRUMP: I pride myself on my ability to write ALSO TRUMP: I don’t know the difference between “pore over” and “pour over” pic.twitter.com/yha1N8uyVM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 3, 2018

Rowling quickly reacted on her Twitter account, filling posts with “ha’s” and pointing out his incorrect use of “pour.”

'pour' hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 3, 2018

Although Trump deleted the tweet and reposted it with the correct use of “pore,” Rowling also couldn’t resist poking fun at Trump’s declaration that he prides himself on his “ability to write” and his boast that he’s written “many best selling books.”

‘written’ and his ghost writer’s talked to the press,” Rowling tweeted, and jokingly added in a separate tweet that he’s the ‘Gratest Writer on earth.’

hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 3, 2018

*wipes eyes, tries to control breathing*

Seriously, @realDonaldTrump is the Gratest Writer on earth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 3, 2018

Indeed, the ghostwriter of Trump’s bestselling book The Art of the Deal, Tony Schwartz, told The New Yorker in 2016 that the president “has no attention span” and it was near-impossible to get him to sit for interviews for the book, which Schwartz has said he now regrets writing for him.

After having written many best selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pore over my tweets looking for a mistake. I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018

Meanwhile, Rowling wasn’t the only one who needled the president for his incorrect use of “pour” in his initial tweet.

Merriam-Webster dictionary also zinged Trump for the error on its Twitter account — amusingly pointing out the different definitions, while also cunningly taking aim at the president’s distinctive hairstyle.

'pore over' 🔍"to read or study very carefully" 'pour over' ☕️"to make expensive coffee" 'comb over' 💇‍♂️"to comb hair from the side of the head to cover the bald spot"https://t.co/br20fgpmAb — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) July 3, 2018

‘Pore over “to read or study very carefully”

‘pour over’ “to make expensive coffee”

‘comb over’ “to comb hair from the side of the head to cover the bald spot”