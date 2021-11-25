Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Spend a 'Quiet Day' at Home for Thanksgiving

The longest-married presidential couple in history have spent their post-White House years based in their hometown of Plains, Georgia

Left: former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter in 2015

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter have been known to throw a big party — like the 300-person bash they had over the summer in their hometown of Plains, Georgia, to celebrate 75 years of marriage.

But for Thanksgiving, they're not welcoming a bevy of guests that include country music's biggest stars, the Clintons and family.

A rep for the former president, 97, and first lady, 94, says the couple will instead have a "quiet day in Plains" for Thursday's holiday. (The Carter Presidential Library marked the day with a throwback photo on Instagram from the 1978 turkey pardoning at the White House.)

The longest-married presidential couple in history have four children, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. They wed in Plains on July 7, 1946, after a courtship that sparked when Jimmy was on a break from the Naval Academy.

In May, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden paid a visit to Plains. "It was great to see President Carter," Biden, 79, said after their meeting. "He reminded me that I was the first person to endorse him outside of Georgia. And we sat and talked about the old days."

In October, President Carter celebrated his 97th birthday.

The couple have largely retreated from the spotlight in recent years, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and some personal health issues. Still, they make exceptions, including their wedding anniversary party and periodic appearances at Maranatha Baptist Church.

Since leaving office in 1981, President Carter and his wife have focused on humanitarian work through their eponymous foundation. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.