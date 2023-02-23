Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Enjoy Grandchildren's Living Room Juggling Show: 'They Loved It'

Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter got a quick living room show on Tuesday, courtesy of one of their grandchildren.

The former first couple's grandson James Carter IV tweeted a short, 12-second clip of him and his wife each juggling three assorted-colored balls in what appears to be Jimmy and Rosalynn's Plains, Georgia, home.

Jason wrote: "We are all juggling a lot lately. But yesterday my wife and I got to juggle for my grandparents. They loved it."

A blue walker can be seen in the corner of the short clip, suggesting that the former first couple was in the room watching the show go down live. An MSNBC report discussing the war in Ukraine can also be seen playing in the background.

On Saturday, the Carter Center announced in a statement that the former U.S. president, 98, will be moved to hospice care following "a series of short hospital stays."

"Former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," the statement said. "He has the full support of his family and his medical team."

"The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers," the statement concluded.

The Carters continue to reside in the small town of Plains, where the president was born and where they celebrated his 98th birthday in October, as he set a new record as the longest-living United States president.

He's held the title since March 2019, months after the previous titleholder — President George H.W. Bush — died at the age of 94.

Jimmy's other grandson Jason Carter, who serves as chair of the Carter Center board of trustees, told PEOPLE in October that he was "honored" to be a part of carrying on his grandparents' legacy.

"It's been awe-inspiring to watch my grandfather live out his values for all these decades," he told PEOPLE. "My earliest memories are from his years in the White House, and I've grown up witnessing and learning from his faith and his belief in equal treatment and respect for all people."

Into their golden years, Jimmy and Rosalynn continued to speak out on important issues while their foundation's team of about 3,000 employees worldwide worked on the ground.

The Carters were vocal about wearing masks in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and encouraged people to reroute their Carter Center donations to groups helping alleviate the suffering of the novel coronavirus. Former President Carter also warned about threats to American democracy posed by far-right extremists in January 2022.

Jason told PEOPLE that his grandfather has "always been known for his honesty, his work ethic, for asking tough questions, and for his persistence."