Jimmy Kimmel Says Dr. Oz Was Once 'Disgusted' by Donald Trump After He Pushed a Woman into Mar-a-Lago Pool

The late-night host said he heard the story secondhand from Oz, who is now running a Senate campaign as a Trump-endorsed Republican

By
Published on November 8, 2022 03:50 PM
Jimmy Kimmel Tells His Audience That Dr. Oz Told Him Donald Trump Pushed a Woman In a Mar-a-Lago Swimming Pool
From left: Dr. Oz, Jimmy Kimmel, Donald Trump. Photo: JC Olivera/WireImage, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty, MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty

Just hours ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections, Jimmy Kimmel told a story involving one leading political candidate — former TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz — and former President Donald Trump.

On Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late-night talk show host told his audience a story that he said was once relayed to him by Oz.

After noting that Trump endorsed Oz and has made several recent appearances with him, Kimmel called Oz "a total phony," saying the doctor once criticized Trump for how he behaved at a party.

"Years ago, when Trump was running for president, I had dinner with Dr. Oz and his wife, Lisa, and they told me and a group of other people a story," Kimmel alleged. "They were at Mar-a-Lago at a party ... and this very glamorous older woman walks up to Trump [and asks], 'Donald, how do I look?'"

Kimmel continued: "And he says, 'You would look better wet,' and he shoves her in the pool. He pushes this fully dressed older lady in the pool and she's humiliated, and then Lisa Oz helped her get out of the pool, and she's like, 'Get some towels,' and helps her and warms her up."

"And Trump just looked on and laughed like a maniac," Kimmel continued. "And they told us this story with disgust. They were disgusted, and now they're up on stage endorsing each other. Isn't that great? A lot of integrity there."

The former president endorsed Oz in April, calling him a "great guy, good man," and noting his career in television.

"Harvard-educated, tremendous, tremendous career and they liked him for a long time. That's like a poll," Trump told the crowd, The Washington Post reported. "You know, when you're in television for 18 years, that's like a poll. That means people like you."

Similar to Trump himself, Oz grew from being recognized within his profession to being a TV celebrity, largely through his appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show, which eventually led to his own eponymous daytime show.

Oprah Winfrey, however, is not a fan of Oz's politics, and recently announced her endorsement of his Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

During a virtual panel conversation with community leaders, activists and voters from across the country last week, Winfrey addressed the election as part of the ongoing OWN Your Vote initiative hosted by OWN, the Oprah Winfrey Network.

"At the beginning of the midterm campaigns, I said it was up to the citizens to vote for who would represent them. If I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons," Winfrey said.

Despite early indications that he would not fare well in the race, Oz has risen in the polls, many of which show him with a slight lead over Fetterman.

